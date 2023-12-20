more and more young people still live at home

#young #people #live #home

More and more young adults between the ages of 18 and 30 are still living at home. This is evident from figures from Statistics Netherlands. At the beginning of this year, 46 percent of young people in that age group lived with their parents. Twenty years ago this was 39 percent.

The increase was greatest among young people in their early 20s. In 2003, half of them still lived at home, but this has now risen to 6 in 10.

There are also more and more people approaching the age of thirty who cannot find their own home. Nearly 15 percent of 27 to 30-year-olds still live with their parents, compared to around 11 percent in 2003.

Introduction of a loan system

Among 18 to 21 year olds, the percentage of people living at home increased rapidly, especially after 2015. According to Statistics Netherlands, this increase is probably related to the introduction of the loan system in that year. The loss of the basic grant meant that many students did not move into rooms. The basic grant has been reintroduced this year.

The figures also show that there is a difference between men and women. Men traditionally live at home longer than women, but the difference has narrowed in recent years: Between 2003 and 2023, the percentage of men aged between 18 and 30 living at home increased by 4 percentage points to 51 percent. But that figure rose even faster among women, from 31 to 40 percent.