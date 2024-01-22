more bodies have been found at resorts in Turkey

#bodies #resorts #Turkey

January 21, 2024 – 9:44 p.m

Within a few days, several bodies were found near the Turkish resort of Antalya, popular with tourists, reports the German news portal T-Online.

On Saturday, the decomposing bodies of two men were found at two different locations, the Turkish daily Cumhuriyet reported. One of them was found on the beach of Manavgat, 70 kilometers from Antalya. At the same time, the police received a report that a body was also found in front of the hotel in Kizilot, near Manavgat.

The two male corpses were only wearing shoes and shorts. The bodies are being examined by forensic experts to determine the cause of death.

A few days ago, two other bodies were found on the beaches of Çenger and Alanya on the same coast. On Wednesday, the body of a man was found, missing his head and one of his hands. On Thursday, the body of a ten-year-old girl was found on the beach in Alanya, with both legs missing.

There is a lot of unrest among the people living in the area. It is not yet known whether the victims were washed ashore by the sea, or whether they may have died as a result of some crime committed in the tourist paradise.

From our partners

Follow us on Facebook too!

From our partners

Also Read:  Three people were detained on suspicion of preparing an Islamist attack in Austria

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Florida governor withdraws from primaries and clears the way for Trump
Florida governor withdraws from primaries and clears the way for Trump
Posted on
Funeral with scandal in Suceava. A priest lay down on the ground in front of the cemetery to prevent the ceremony
Funeral with scandal in Suceava. A priest lay down on the ground in front of the cemetery to prevent the ceremony
Posted on
Detroit Lions a win away from Super Bowl LVIII after 31-23 victory over Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Detroit Lions a win away from Super Bowl LVIII after 31-23 victory over Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Posted on
British authorities concerned about measles outbreak
British authorities concerned about measles outbreak
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News