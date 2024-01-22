more bodies have been found at resorts in Turkey

#bodies #resorts #Turkey

January 21, 2024 – 9:44 p.m

Within a few days, several bodies were found near the Turkish resort of Antalya, popular with tourists, reports the German news portal T-Online.

On Saturday, the decomposing bodies of two men were found at two different locations, the Turkish daily Cumhuriyet reported. One of them was found on the beach of Manavgat, 70 kilometers from Antalya. At the same time, the police received a report that a body was also found in front of the hotel in Kizilot, near Manavgat.

The two male corpses were only wearing shoes and shorts. The bodies are being examined by forensic experts to determine the cause of death.

A few days ago, two other bodies were found on the beaches of Çenger and Alanya on the same coast. On Wednesday, the body of a man was found, missing his head and one of his hands. On Thursday, the body of a ten-year-old girl was found on the beach in Alanya, with both legs missing.

There is a lot of unrest among the people living in the area. It is not yet known whether the victims were washed ashore by the sea, or whether they may have died as a result of some crime committed in the tourist paradise.

