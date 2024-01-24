More closures of specialized rooms in hospitals in Puerto Rico are being evaluated due to low birth rates

#closures #specialized #rooms #hospitals #Puerto #Rico #evaluated #due #birth #rates

The Ladies Hospital has seen a drastic decrease in the number of deliveries performed, going from 1,700 annually to less than 500 in the last year.

By: Jose Ibraim Alape

January 23, 2024

The population crisis that currently affects Puerto Rico has become an issue of great concern, since it is putting the future of society at risk and has generated a series of challenges and consequences that require immediate attention.

In an exclusive interview for the Journal of Medicine and Public Health, Atty. Jaime Plá, Executive President of the Association of Hospitals of Puerto Rico, has expressed deep concern about the decline in the birth rate that the island has experienced in recent years.

Decrease in the birth rate in Puerto Rico: a population crisis

This situation, which Plá describes as “a population crisis”, has led to a significant decrease in the number of births in Puerto Rico. A lower birth rate means there are fewer people entering society, which has serious implications for the development and livelihood of any country.

“This situation will arise in several hospitals of Puerto Rico and I believe that it will be necessary to make the necessary adjustments to guarantee adequate care for maternity patients and prevent any complications in newborns,” he highlighted.

Impact on the Ladies Hospital: from 1,700 annual deliveries to less than 500

In addition, it highlights the shocking reality of the Ladies Hospital, which went from performing approximately 1,700 deliveries annually to less than 500 in the last year. This steep decline presents a crucial economic challenge to the sustainability of delivery rooms in the hospitalsleading the executive president to express the need to take concrete measures, such as the consolidation of delivery rooms with greater volume.

“What we see is the consolidation of delivery rooms that have greater volume and can support a delivery room with enough deliveries per year,” highlights Plá.

Furthermore, it points to the direct connection between the low birth rate and the closure of schools due to the lack of students, underscoring the interdependence of these phenomena in Puerto Rican society.

Dramatic reduction in births in Puerto Rico puts the viability of the Ladies Hospital at risk

According to the lawyer, “it is necessary for obstetricians to meet and congregate in these hospitals to be able to efficiently serve the population of the area.” In this way, the trend will go towards the creation of a delivery room for each region, thus guaranteeing quality and safe care for all women at the most important moment of their life. .

This consolidation will allow for an equitable distribution of resources and medical knowledge, thus ensuring the safety and well-being of mothers and their babies during the birth process.

Migration to the United States and its impact on the population crisis

In terms of migration, Plá observes a decrease towards the United States in the last year, and although he points out an increase in the arrival of new doctors to the island, he warns that any reversal of this trend will depend on the economic environment faced by these health professionals. health.

“The hospital faces a big challenge in retaining doctors and redeploying them to areas where they feel comfortable. Regarding delivery rooms, it is necessary to evaluate who is performing more deliveries and who is performing fewer. However, I can predict that if the number of births in some hospitals does not meet the economic and service requirements, they may have to close the room,” he said.

Importance of addressing the situation of cesarean sections in maternal health

In the area of maternal health, the Atty. Plá recognizes the importance of addressing the situation of cesarean sections. Six years ago, the number of cesarean sections was drastically reduced through educational efforts and determination. However, Plá highlights the persistent trend towards cesarean section for convenience for both doctors and patients.

“The problem that we have to address most critically is how well the health of the parturient is going to be, how well the health of the baby is going to be,” he expressed.

It emphasizes the need to evaluate the medical appropriateness and risks associated with cesarean sections, emphasizing that the baby’s health may be in danger if informed decisions are not made.

In conclusion, the evaluation of possible closures of rooms specialized in hospitals of Puerto Rico reveals a multidimensional challenge in the context of the population crisis. Ward consolidation, migration of healthcare professionals and management of caesarean sections emerge as crucial issues requiring immediate attention to ensure maternal health and neonatal on the island.