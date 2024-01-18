More Dutch people with unemployment benefits

#Dutch #people #unemployment #benefits

ANP

NOS Nieuws•vandaag, 08:44

The number of people receiving unemployment benefits has grown. In December 2023, almost 8 percent more people received unemployment benefits compared to the previous year. The UWV reports this to the NOS. In December 2023, this involved 161,000 Dutch people.

According to Rob Witjes, head of Labor Market Information at the UWV, the number is still low, especially given the economic contraction in recent quarters. “Many people manage to keep their job or, after losing their job, quickly find new work, so they hardly have to rely on unemployment benefits.”

Temporary contracts

In 2023, people mainly lost their jobs due to the bankruptcies of a number of retail chains, construction companies and catering establishments. Young people under the age of 25 in particular ended up on unemployment benefits more often, especially because temporary contracts in supermarkets and in the catering industry are extended less often.

That there is still a lot of chance of work is evident from CBS figures on employment, also published today. Unemployment also stood at 3.6 percent for the whole of 2023. That is barely more than in 2022.

Statistics Netherlands counted 361,000 unemployed people in December, with or without unemployment benefits.