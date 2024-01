#fireworks #victims #year #enter #year #blind #lost #fingers #Nijmegen

The recent New Year’s Eve celebration in Nijmegen resulted in slightly more victims than last year. Sixteen people ended up in the emergency room. Most with eye damage. One person lost several fingers.

Daan Rieken 01-01-24, 14:19

