More human remains were found at the site of the burned-down Romanian boarding house

#human #remains #site #burneddown #Romanian #boarding #house

In addition, several abnormalities were revealed.

In Romania, new human skeletal remains were found on Friday at the site of the boarding house that burned down on Christmas, while numerous abnormalities were revealed at the Prahova County Disaster Prevention Inspectorate (ISU), the Prahova County Prosecutor’s Office announced, and Raed Arafat state secretary, writes MTI.

According to the report of the Agerpres news agency, the prosecutors announced that the bones found on Friday will be subjected to genetic tests, as they may be the remains of the eighth victim, who is still registered as missing.

Seven other victims of the boarding house fire were identified using DNA samples.

The prosecutor’s office also announced that it had completed the on-site investigation and closed the scene. Several witnesses were questioned, documents were checked, criminal proceedings are underway in the case on suspicion of manslaughter and vandalism.

Raed Arafat, head of the Department of Disaster Management (DSU) of the Ministry of the Interior, presented the results of the investigation into the fire that claimed at least seven lives at a press conference on Friday.

According to the Digi24 report, it turned out that the guest house that burned down in the Tohani settlement did not have a smoke detector, and it should have been closed during the 2019 inspection by the Prahova County ISU, despite this, the owner only received a warning. As it turned out, the county leaders of disaster management turned a blind eye to the rule violations experienced at the county’s boarding houses, and instructed their subordinates to do the same.

The boarding house in Tohan, full of guests, caught fire on Tuesday, 26 people were staying in the building, they had attended a meeting the night before. The two-story wooden building was quickly engulfed in flames, the people living on the ground floor escaped in time, but the guests upstairs – five adults and three children – were declared missing. The charred bodies of seven victims were found in the rubble.