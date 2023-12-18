More innovations have been revealed about the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

#innovations #revealed #Samsung #Galaxy #S24 #Ultra

It is less than a month until the presentation of the Galaxy S24 mobiles, so it is not surprising that the leaked information keeps coming. This time, new details about the Galaxy S24 Ultra have been revealed.

We already knew that the Galaxy S24 Ultra will switch to a flat display, but there will also be less spectacular but more useful innovations in terms of appearance. The phone will be much more durable than its predecessors, the new titanium frame is said to be 56% stronger than the previously used aluminum (Armor Aluminum). The screen protection will also be updated, replacing the Gorilla Glass Victus 2 with a newer version that goes by the name Gorilla Glass Armor and will certainly be more resistant to drops. Due to the flat design, the mobile phone would of course be less vulnerable, but the new, stronger materials will increase the durability even further.

By the way, only the Ultra model will get the titanium frame, the Galaxy S24 and S24+ will still be made of aluminum, but it has not yet been said which Gorilla Glass will be used in them. What is almost certain is that all three Galaxy S24 will have much larger cooling, for example, the size of the steam chamber will increase by 90% in the case of the S24 Ultra.

The presentation of the new series is expected to take place on January 17, which means that we don’t have to wait long for the official details and prices. By the way, according to the news, the new models will not be more expensive compared to the previous series.

Via, featured image: PhoneArena

