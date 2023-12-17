More insight into the election results TK2023

#insight #election #results #TK2023

Based on the election results per municipality, an interesting picture can be given of the structure of the results of November 22 last. And what the parallels and differences are with the record results from the past.

Historical result

A number of tables and maps provide a good impression of the structure of the historic election results of November 22, 2023.

First of all, the major loss of the government parties. This map shows the extent to which the four government parties have lost per municipality. The result of TK2023 was only 54% of that of TK2021. It is clearly visible how the loss of the government parties was greatest in the North, East and South. In Tubbergen, the government parties only retained 24% of their supporters. In Laren (NH) this was 80%. There, the VVD was one of the few municipalities to even achieve a slight victory.

(On the maps, the color transition is at the average value for the whole of the Netherlands. That is 54% on the map below).

PVV + BBB together achieved a result of 11% at TK2021. With NSC added, they together achieved 41% in TK2023. This map shows how large the shifts have been per municipality. The average value for the whole of the Netherlands is therefore 30% (from 11% to 41%).

This map is quite similar to the map showing how the losses of the governing parties are distributed across the country.

By degree of urbanization

The 343 municipalities are divided based on the number of inhabitants. It is then interesting to see how the results differ depending on the size of the municipalities. The limits are 90,000 eligible voters, 40,000 and 25,000 respectively. So “large” are the municipalities with more than 90,000 voters. “Medium” between 40,000 and 90,000. “Small” between 25,000 and 40,000 and “very small” less than 25,000.

The turnout is lower the larger the municipality. The score of the PVV and PvdA/GL have a clearly negative relationship. In the large municipalities, PvdA/GL scores 23% and the PVV 19%. But in the other municipalities PvdA/GL scores 13% and the PVV 26%.

Among the other parties we see that D66 scores slightly better in the large municipalities and VVD, BBB and NSC slightly less in the large municipalities.

The picture varies per province. These are the large municipalities sorted by the PVV result:

This table has also been made for the smallest municipalities:

Comparison record result PVV

It is interesting to compare the record result of the PVV per municipality with other special results. This is the PVV result map of November 22, 2023. The color switch is exactly at the level of the national average, almost 24%. Blue colors are therefore higher than the national average and brown colors are lower than that average.

This national pattern is compared with 4 other special results:

PVV at TK2010

BBB at PS2023

FVD at PS2019

LPF at TK2002

To ensure comparability as best as possible, we have also used the 2023 municipal classification for previous years.

PVV – TK2010

In 2010, the PVV won more than 15% in the elections, 24 seats. This is what the national pattern looked like.

There are strong similarities in the patterns. However, the relative position of the PVV is now stronger in the North and East than in 2010.

BBB – PS2023

Compared to BBB on the PS2023, this is the pattern. It reached 19% in March 2023.

The differences with the BBB pattern are significant. On the one hand, because in March 2023 BBB had no competition from NSC in the East and on the other hand, in the West and South of the country, relatively speaking, the PVV is now doing (even) better than BBB in March 2023.

FVD – PS2019

FVD achieved 15% at PS2019. This is the comparison of the result pattern.

This shows that FVD is doing relatively better in the West than the PVV and worse in the South.

Met LPF TK2002

LPF achieved 17% at TK2002. This is the comparison of the result pattern.

Compared to the PVV in 2023, the LPF was relatively weaker in the South and North. But in the Randstad, LPF clearly scored better in relative terms. For example, LPF scored 17% in Amsterdam, while the PVV achieved less than 10% in 2023.

A statistical measure (the correlation factor) clearly shows that there is little similarity between the results pattern of the PVV at TK2023 and the BBB. And a somewhat stronger correlation between that of the PVV this year with the result of FVD in 2019 and LPF in 2002. The correlation factor between the result of the LPF and the result of the FVD is higher than that of the LPF and FVD with the PVV . The highest correlation is between the result of the PVV at TK2010 and that of the PVV at TK2023. The latter indicates that the pattern of the PVV’s results in 2023 is very similar to that of 2010, but at a higher absolute level.

The PvdA – GroenLinks combination

The comparison of the results per municipality of the PvdA-GroenLinks combination with those of the PvdA and GroenLinks separately from TK2021 shows something remarkable. First the comparison of the three maps:

The PvdA/GroenLinks map from 2023 is much more similar to that of GroenLinks from 2021 than to that of the PvdA. This can also be clearly deduced from the correlation factor. The correlation factor between the result of PvdA/GroenLinks in TK2023 and GroenLinks from TK2021 is 0.95 (with a maximum value of 1.00). The correlation factor with that of the PvdA from 2021 is only 0.51.

We can clearly see from the map that, relatively speaking, the PvdA did a lot better in the North than the PvdA/GroenLinks list from 2023. It is also clearly visible that in the 2023 result, PvdA/GroenLinks did significantly better in the large (student) cities than the PvdA did in 2021.