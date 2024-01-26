more money to the region and one cultural fund

#money #region #cultural #fund

ANPMuseum De Lakenhal in Leiden

NOS Nieuws•vandaag, 16:33

The Council for Culture has presented new advice for the distribution of culture subsidies from January 1, 2029. In the new plans, the advisory body proposes to distribute the subsidies from one national fund. Furthermore, culture must be made more accessible by investing more in the region.

The approximately 500 million euros in subsidies are now distributed through, among others, the Ministry of Education, Culture and Science and through the six National Culture Funds, such as the Fund for Cultural Participation, the Performing Arts Fund, the Mondriaan Fund and the Netherlands Film Fund. In addition, municipalities and provinces have their own cultural policy.

In the current distribution of subsidies, some regions are faring poorly. For example, in 2020, almost 80 percent of the Performing Arts Fund’s budget went to art groups in the Randstad. The current system has been the subject of criticism for years.

Culture for everyone

The advice of the Council for Culture emphasizes a fairer distribution of subsidies. The council also wants the government contribution to contribute as much as possible to “a rich cultural life for everyone in the Netherlands”.

Currently, it varies too much from region to region as to what cultural facilities are available, what can be seen there and what options are available. “Culturally strong regions are becoming increasingly stronger, while in other regions opportunities and facilities are declining,” the Council writes.

The advice is therefore to distribute the financing more evenly across the country and broaden it to different types of makers. Now parts of the “cultural field are still underrepresented”. Therefore, it is said, place the entire financing under one national fund. With departments within it that have a province as their working area.

The Council for Culture sees itself as having a different role in this. In the ‘new style’, the council will no longer advise on subsidy applications, but on frameworks and policy. The Council for Culture advises the government to structurally increase the budget by 200 million euros per year.