More people need to top up their protection – Örebronyheter

More people need to top up their protection against influenza and covid-19, the flu is expected to increase in the coming weeks and the spread of covid-19 is high. To protect life and health, even more people in the recommended groups need to top up their vaccine coverage.

The flu is spreading in society and is expected to increase in the coming weeks. At the same time, the spread of covid-19 continues to be high and the spread of RS virus is increasing. This risks leading to many sick people and a high burden on the health care system. To reduce the risk of serious illness, it is important that people in risk groups follow the Public Health Agency’s recommendations on vaccination.

– For good protection against serious illness and death, even more people in the recommended groups need to top up their vaccine protection against covid-19 and influenza. Employers and businesses should also plan to be able to handle increased sickness absence, says state epidemiologist Magnus Gisslén.

Strengthened vaccine protection against influenza

Vaccines against covid-19 and influenza can be given at the same time to the vast majority. Through the offer of simultaneous vaccination, more people than usual have been vaccinated against influenza at this time of the year, which is positive. So far, around 55 percent of those over 65 have been vaccinated.

– Now the spread of flu is increasing. It is positive that the percentage of those vaccinated is at a higher level compared to before. But for those who have not yet had time to get vaccinated, now is the timesays Annasara Carnahan, epidemiologist.

Important to top up the vaccine protection against covid-19

Autumn vaccinations against covid-19 have been ongoing since mid-October and so far at least 63 percent of those aged 80 or older have been vaccinated.

– Vaccination coverage with the autumn dose needs to increase further in the recommended groups because it reduces the risk of serious illness and death from both covid-19 and influenza and at the same time reduces the burden on healthcare, says Magnus Gisslén.

Source: Public Health Agency