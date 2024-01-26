“More prices, fewer standards”: Jonathan sets out for the snail operation and the filter dams of Walloon farmers in the province of Liège

#prices #standards #Jonathan #sets #snail #operation #filter #dams #Walloon #farmers #province #Liège

The anger of French farmers spread to Belgium this Friday. Young Walloon farmers have turned over the signs at the entrance and exit of towns and villages in certain regions. In the province of Liège, a snail operation as well as filter dams will gradually be put in place during the morning, we followed farmers who were setting off for the convoy this Friday morning.

Jonathan is a dairy farmer and explains the two main issues farmers face. “The first big problem is that our expenses increased with our selling prices last year, but for a while now, our prices have decreased while our expenses have remained the same. The second problem is that we must meet all the standards of the Walloon Region imposed by Apaq-W, and these standards are increasingly restrictive.“.

Also read Belgian farmers are also angry: signs returned to villages and other actions to come

On his sign, Jonathan also wrote, “More prices, fewer standards“. It will be one of the hundreds of tractors which will set off from Malmedy at 9:30 a.m. for a snail operation on the E42 in the direction of Saint-Vith towards Verviers, towards the cow roundabout in Battice, where filter dams are will organize to raise awareness among motorists.

Traffic congestion is expected in the area, so caution is advised if traveling on these roads.

farmers filter dams snail operation

Also Read:  Shenzhen tours are extremely cost-effective, state-owned restaurants are of high quality, low prices and are creative. American scholar Fukuyama said that the end of socialism is wrong!

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Angola appeals for CEEAC support to resolve diplomatic tension in Gabon –
Angola appeals for CEEAC support to resolve diplomatic tension in Gabon –
Posted on
Actor Vijay forms his own party – Actor Vijay ​
Actor Vijay forms his own party – Actor Vijay ​
Posted on
Sorin Ovidiu Vîntu ended the separation with his ex-wife
Sorin Ovidiu Vîntu ended the separation with his ex-wife
Posted on
Alianza Lima: FPF Appeals Commission declared unfounded request for penalty reduction Alejandro Villanueva Matute stadium final blackout 2023 Universitario de Deportes | FOOTBALL-PERUVIAN
Alianza Lima: FPF Appeals Commission declared unfounded request for penalty reduction Alejandro Villanueva Matute stadium final blackout 2023 Universitario de Deportes | FOOTBALL-PERUVIAN
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News