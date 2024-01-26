“More prices, fewer standards”: Jonathan sets out for the snail operation and the filter dams of Walloon farmers in the province of Liège

#prices #standards #Jonathan #sets #snail #operation #filter #dams #Walloon #farmers #province #Liège

The anger of French farmers spread to Belgium this Friday. Young Walloon farmers have turned over the signs at the entrance and exit of towns and villages in certain regions. In the province of Liège, a snail operation as well as filter dams will gradually be put in place during the morning, we followed farmers who were setting off for the convoy this Friday morning.

Jonathan is a dairy farmer and explains the two main issues farmers face. “The first big problem is that our expenses increased with our selling prices last year, but for a while now, our prices have decreased while our expenses have remained the same. The second problem is that we must meet all the standards of the Walloon Region imposed by Apaq-W, and these standards are increasingly restrictive.“.

On his sign, Jonathan also wrote, “More prices, fewer standards“. It will be one of the hundreds of tractors which will set off from Malmedy at 9:30 a.m. for a snail operation on the E42 in the direction of Saint-Vith towards Verviers, towards the cow roundabout in Battice, where filter dams are will organize to raise awareness among motorists.

Traffic congestion is expected in the area, so caution is advised if traveling on these roads.

