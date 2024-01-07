More snowfall expected this week

#snowfall #expected #week

Montreal receives its first official snow of the winter season on Sunday morning, while the last storm dates back to the beginning of December.

In fact, the metropolis experienced its last bout of snow more than a month ago.

The cold and precipitation making the roads more slippery could complicate travel in the southwest of the province where a winter road conditions advisory has been issued by Environment Canada.

TVA News

At least 5 cm more than anticipated yesterday are expected for this sector.

Winter sports fans will be served this week as a new system is expected to hit all regions Tuesday evening with a new broadside.

According to Environment Canada data, the average snow accumulation in January is 11 cm, while this year, Montreal has only seen a trace of snow, no accumulation as of yesterday.

Moreover, all major cities in Quebec are below average. Trois-Rivières, which normally experiences an accumulation of 39 cm in January, is currently at 1 cm.