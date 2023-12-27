More spokes on Saturn’s rings

#spokes #Saturns #rings

In 1610, Galileo was the first to see the rings of Saturn with the help of his primitive telescope, at that time he only saw two bulges next to the planet, but in 1616 he definitely noticed the curved shapes, “cup ears”, the true nature of which was later revealed by Huygens 45 years later.

Galileo’s drawings of Saturn as he saw it, in 1610 and again in 1616.

Source: Wikimedia Commons

We were then able to see more details with ground-based telescopes, but we were still only able to see four of the complex ring system, until the close-up shots of the Voyager spacecraft were completed. It was then that we saw for the first time the spoke-like shapes forming on the rings, of which the Hubble Space Telescope took the latest images. Such a recording was already published in February 2023, but the spoke season continues, and Hubble’s latest image on this topic was also born.

The most recent image of the spokes was taken by the space telescope on October 22, 2023, and the image also reveals the nature of the spokes. The phenomenon, when it appears in one part of the rings, is visible for a few shaft rotations, and then it is absorbed. From Hubble’s long-term observations, we now know that it is a seasonal phenomenon, that both the number of spokes and their contrast change. Most of the spokes can be observed around the time of Saturn’s equinox, which occurs in 2025. In this case, not only their number but also their darkness increases.

The spokes in the recent recording

Source: NASA, ESA, STScI, Amy Simon (NASA-GSFC)

In the recent image, the ring is decorated with some shadow-like spokes on both sides of the planet, which, although compared to Saturn, do not seem large, but their length and width are greater than the diameter of the Earth.

According to the currently accepted theory, the spokes are also related to the giant planet’s magnetic field, more precisely, the interaction between the Sun and the planet’s magnetism plays a role in their formation, which is also influenced by the planet’s tilt angle. According to planetary researchers, the dust or ice particles floating above the rings are floated by the electrostatic forces created by the interaction of the solar wind and the magnetic field. However, there are still many questions that the Hubble Space Telescope’s series of observations will hopefully help answer.