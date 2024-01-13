More sticky words and misunderstanding due to new PostNL letterbox parcel rates

#sticky #words #misunderstanding #due #PostNL #letterbox #parcel #rates

NOS Nieuws•vandaag, 07:40

Anyone who regularly mails a book, game or documents with stamps may have already noticed: PostNL has significantly increased the rates for some letterbox packages by more than 20 percent.

It was already known that sending letters became more expensive. PostNL increased the price of the stamp from 1.01 to 1.09 euros as of January 1. Very necessary according to the company, because there is less mail to process every year.

The company paid less attention to changing the rates for letterbox parcels. Anyone who puts a package of, for example, 55 grams in the post, now costs 3.70 euros. That was 3.03 euros a year ago, or an increase of 22 percent.

Paste

The new rates create uncertainty, because sticking three stamps on letterbox parcels weighing 50 to 100 grams – which was common for decades – is no longer sufficient. The company will now price these packages at the same price as packages of 100 to 350 grams.

PostNL recommends ordering a digital stamp code online that can be written on the package or going to a PostNL point. Customers who send mail this way usually find it cheaper anyway.

Anyone who wants to send the package with stamps must put four stamps on them, which means it is more than 43 percent more expensive than a year earlier. Or that person has to spend a lot of time adding adhesive stamps. In addition to three stamps of 1.09 euros, an additional 43 cents must be added to stamps of 2, 3 or 5 cents.

Mental arithmetic

For example, antique dealer Nick ter Wal from Groningen made this decision, who reported to the NOS. He sends dozens of packages every week and has been working with rolls of stamps to send them for years. He has no intention of changing that. “Will I have to spend entire evenings doing mental arithmetic until the envelope is completely covered with stamps?” He says that margins are small and that shipping costs are increasingly taking a bigger bite out of them.

Ammerins Moss-de Boer regularly sends letterbox packages for her work and association and finds the rates very unclear. This is also because PostNL had incorrect information on its website until this week. “I also think with my fingers when I stick stamps: 25 grams, 50 grams, 100 grams, 350 grams = 1-2-3-4 stamps… It will cause many fines for people who are used to that. “

PostNL says that within a few months stamps will be launched on the market with a value of 3.70 euros, so that they can be used for a package of 50 to 350 grams.

The company suffered a loss of 11 million in the third quarter, partly due to high energy bills and rising salaries. The company will announce its 2023 results at the end of next month.