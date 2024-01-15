MORE THAN 1 AND A HALF MILLION VACCINES AGAINST INFLUENZA HAVE BEEN APPLIED IN JALISCO

#MILLION #VACCINES #INFLUENZA #APPLIED #JALISCO

The goal is to reach 2 million 292 thousand doses.

The vaccination campaign is focused on vulnerable groups and health personnel.

Since the start of the state vaccination campaign against seasonal influenza in the 2023-2024 winter season in JaliscoThey have been applied 1 million 599 thousand 457 vaccines. The goal is 2 million 292 thousand doses, which represents progress in the 70 percent for the entity.

This vaccine contains two strains of influenza AH1N1 y H3N2 and two strains of influenza B for added protection. The application of the biological is focused on vulnerable groupss such as children, older adults, pregnant women, health personnel and people with chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, arthritis or morbid obesity.

Vaccines can be administered free of charge at any public health unit: IMSS, ISSSTE or centers of OPD Health Services Jalisco.

Since the beginning of the seasonal season in the state, 89 positive cases of influenza have been reported and the entity is outside the list of the 10 states with the most cases.

