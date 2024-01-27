More than 1,000 things are placed in the gift exchange cabinets during the holidays; what gifts do people get rid of the most?

Books, candles and candlesticks are most often placed in the gift exchange cabinets that were placed in the shopping center “Domina Shopping” in Riga, in the “Šokolāde” center in Sigulda and in the “Rietumu centrum” in Liepāja during the holidays, inform the organizers of the campaign in the company “Eco Baltia vide” and “Latvijas zaļais point”.

Jānis Aizbalts, chairman of the board of “Eco Baltia vide”, mentions that more than 1,000 items have been placed in the gift cabinets. “However, our goal was not to ensure that the gift cupboards were full, but to promote public awareness of the possibilities of giving away what you don’t need to someone else,” emphasizes the chairman of the board.

Books, candles and candlesticks are the most exchanged in the gift exchange cabinets. There are also antique sets of dishes, children’s clothes and toys, many different souvenirs, as well as costume jewelry.

According to the campaign organizers, the number of remaining gifts is small, and they will be given to the “Otrā elpa” charity.

Gift exchange cabinets were available from December 12 to January 15.

It has already been reported that “Eco Baltia” worked with a turnover of 210 million euros and a profit of 8.4 million euros in 2022. The company was registered in 2011, and its share capital is 35,005 euros. The leading companies of the group are AS “PET Baltija”, SIA “Eco Baltia vide”, SIA “Latvijas zaļais punkts”, “Nordic Plast”, SIA “Jumis” of Sigulda city, “Tesil Fibers” of the Czech Republic and “Ecoservice” of Lithuania.

According to the company’s announcement, the shareholders of “Eco Baltia” are “BSGF Salvus” (52.81%), which represents the largest private investment fund in the Baltics “INVL Baltic Sea Growth Fund”, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (30.51%), as also Māris Simanovičs (16.68%) with SIA “Enrial Holdings” and “Penvi Investment Ltd.” mediation.

