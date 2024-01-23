More than 20% of veterinarians surveyed in a study requested leave due to mental well-being problems

Professionals in the early stages of their careers and female veterinarians were the most likely to experience complications of this type.

A comparative study carried out over five years across Europe has revealed worrying levels of stress and poor mental health among European veterinarians. Despite recognizing the positive aspects of the profession, the impact of a demanding socio-economic and cultural environment has emerged as a significant source of mental wellbeing issues in the veterinary community.

The study, which can be read at this link, covered two large European surveys between the years 2018-2019 and 2022-2023, and collected data from 14,559 and 12,393 veterinarians respectively. The assessment of mental well-being was based on three key indicators: self-reported stress levels, the need for medical leave due to reduced mental well-being and the Warwick-Edinburgh Mental Wellbeing Scale (WEMWBS), one of the recognized standards for analyzing the mental well-being of the population.

The results were worrying, as in both surveys, stress levels remained surprisingly high, with 22% of veterinarians reporting the need to take sick leave in 2018-2019 and 23% in 2022-2023 due to reduced Mental Wellness. Furthermore, the scores on the WEMWBS scale were 25 in the 2018-2019 period and 24.8 in the 2022-2023 period, indicating persistent low mental health in the profession.

Detailed analysis highlights significant differences between countries, but one worrying trend stood out consistently: veterinarians in the early stages of their careers and female veterinarians were the most likely to experience a decline in mental well-being across Europe.

Despite increasing recognition and attention to veterinary mental health over the past decade, the study results underscore the urgent need to implement meaningful measures. The importance of creating more supportive and attractive workplaces is highlighted, prioritizing well-being, encouraging a healthy work-life balance, and ensuring job satisfaction.

This wake-up call not only highlights the current challenges facing the veterinary profession in Europe, but also emphasizes the need for collective action to ensure a sustainable and healthy future for animal health professionals.

