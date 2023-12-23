More than 200 cases were amnestied by the Supreme Court this year

A total of 215 cases were amnestied by the criminal jurisdiction of the Supreme Court, out of the 448 judged in the 2023 judicial year.

The data was presented this Tuesday, 19th, by the presiding judge of this Supreme Court, Joel Leonardo, when speaking to the institution’s employees, on the occasion of the end-of-year celebration ceremony, highlighting the fact that they had been resumed , at the level of the Supreme Court, the first instance judgments, remembering that, for justice, the important thing is: “what you did and not who did it”.

According to him, 292 cases were judged in the civil jurisdiction and, last year, 679 cases passed through this jurisdiction.

He added that 89 cases were judged in the labor jurisdiction, while 22 cases were filed in the Full Court, of which seven were judged.

The president of the TS considered the results achieved to be positive, but emphasized the need to increasingly improve not only the judicial provision but also the internal organization of services, especially in serving citizens who seek to know the progress of their processes and files.

By law, the Judicial Year runs from December 23rd to the last day of February of the following year.