more than 30,000 cases since October

#cases #October

{{#breakingNewsRed}}
{{#dynamic}}

{{/dynamic}}
{{#breakingNews}}

{{#icon}}

{{/icon}}

{{#kicker}}

{{/kicker}}

{{#url}}
{{ title }}
{{/url}}

{{^url}}
{{ title }}
{{/url}}

{{/breakingNews}}
{{#dynamic}}

{{/dynamic}}
{{/breakingNewsRed}}

{{#breakingNewsBlue}}
{{#dynamic}}

{{/dynamic}}
{{#breakingNews}}

{{#icon}}

{{/icon}}

{{#kicker}}

{{/kicker}}

{{#url}}
{{ title }}
{{/url}}

{{^url}}
{{ title }}
{{/url}}

{{/breakingNews}}
{{#dynamic}}

{{/dynamic}}
{{/breakingNewsBlue}}

{{#breakingNewsGrey}}
{{#dynamic}}

{{/dynamic}}
{{#breakingNews}}

{{#icon}}

{{/icon}}

{{#kicker}}

{{/kicker}}

{{#url}}
{{ title }}
{{/url}}

{{^url}}
{{ title }}
{{/url}}

{{/breakingNews}}
{{#dynamic}}

{{/dynamic}}
{{/breakingNewsGrey}}

The World Health Organization warns of an “alarming increase” in measles cases in Europe. They point out more than 30,000 notifications between January and October, 30 times more than in 2022. Experts assure that it is due to low vaccination

The reason is very simple. Many children are not vaccinated with the first dose, and even less so with the second. And it is a very easy disease to prevent thanks to the vaccine, introduced 60 years ago. Consequence: the disease has re-emerged with force, with two children died in Romania and dozens hospitalized in the United Kingdom.

Why is polio not eradicated in the world?

The authorities have confined children at home if they have not been vaccinated, and have had contact with someone who is sick. About 200 cases have been revealed in Austria.

The measles virus is one of the most contagious that exists, which requires maintaining vaccination coverage always above 95% to prevent its circulation. It can cause very serious symptoms and even the death of one in every thousand infected children.

Spain, for now, is free of the virus. In 2017, the WHO declared our country free of its endemic transmission. The last outbreak occurred in 2019, affected Madrid, Barcelona and Guadalajara, and was mild.

Confidence in childhood vaccination falls after the pandemic

More than half of the 22 million children who had not been vaccinated in 2022 lived in the global South, in countries such as Angola, the Philippines or Nigeria.

In Congo, more than 700 cases and 13 deaths were recorded last year.

Themes

{{#topMostTopic}}
{{#title}}

{{ text }}

{{/title}}

{{#cards}}

{{#image}}

{{#mediaInfo}}
{{#type}}

{{/type}}
{{/mediaInfo}}

{{#href}}

{{ text }}
{{/href}}

{{/image}}

{{#kicker}}
{{#text}}

{{#href}}
{{ text }}
{{/href}}

{{^href}}
{{ text }}
{{/href}}

{{/text}}
{{/kicker}}

{{#title}}
{{#text}}

{{#href}}
{{ text }}
{{/href}}

{{^href}}
{{ text }}
{{/href}}

{{/text}}
{{/title}}

{{/cards}}

{{/topMostTopic}}

{{#topMostTopicVideo}}
{{#title}}

{{ text }}

{{/title}}

{{#cards}}

{{#image}}

{{#mediaInfo}}
{{#type}}

{{/type}}
{{/mediaInfo}}

{{#href}}

{{ text }}
{{/href}}

{{/image}}

{{#kicker}}
{{#text}}

{{#href}}
{{ text }}
{{/href}}

{{^href}}
{{ text }}
{{/href}}

{{/text}}
{{/kicker}}

{{#title}}
{{#text}}

{{#href}}
{{ text }}
{{/href}}

{{^href}}
{{ text }}
{{/href}}

{{/text}}
{{/title}}

{{/cards}}

{{/topMostTopicVideo}}

{{#legacyModuleSimple}}

{{#title}}

{{/title}}

{{#cards}}

{{#image}}

{{/image}}

{{#kicker}}
{{#text}}

{{#href}}
{{ text }}
{{/href}}

{{^href}}
{{ text }}
{{/href}}

{{/text}}
{{/kicker}}

{{#title}}
{{#text}}

{{#href}}
{{ text }}
{{/href}}

{{^href}}
{{ text }}
{{/href}}

{{/text}}
{{/title}}

{{/cards}}

{{/legacyModuleSimple}}

{{#legacyModuleDouble}}

{{#title}}

{{/title}}

{{#cards}}

{{#image}}

{{/image}}

{{#kicker}}
{{#text}}

{{#href}}
{{ text }}
{{/href}}

{{^href}}
{{ text }}
{{/href}}

{{/text}}
{{/kicker}}

{{#title}}
{{#text}}

{{#href}}
{{ text }}
{{/href}}

{{^href}}
{{ text }}
{{/href}}

{{/text}}
{{/title}}

{{/cards}}

{{/legacyModuleDouble}}

Also Read:  Excessive humanization of pets can affect their well-being

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Fleeing driver kills scooter rider
Fleeing driver kills scooter rider
Posted on
This week, a judge will consider the stabbing that cost the life of emergency worker Marit (26) from Stad – RTV Noord
This week, a judge will consider the stabbing that cost the life of emergency worker Marit (26) from Stad – RTV Noord
Posted on
In the middle of Monday January 22, 2024 – Puzzles
In the middle of Monday January 22, 2024 – Puzzles
Posted on
Carlos Zambrano participated in a wedding and was encouraged to dance huayno | VIDEO | Lima Alliance | SPORTS
Carlos Zambrano participated in a wedding and was encouraged to dance huayno | VIDEO | Lima Alliance | SPORTS
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News