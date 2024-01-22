more than 30,000 cases since October

#cases #October

The World Health Organization warns of an “alarming increase” in measles cases in Europe. They point out more than 30,000 notifications between January and October, 30 times more than in 2022. Experts assure that it is due to low vaccination

The reason is very simple. Many children are not vaccinated with the first dose, and even less so with the second. And it is a very easy disease to prevent thanks to the vaccine, introduced 60 years ago. Consequence: the disease has re-emerged with force, with two children died in Romania and dozens hospitalized in the United Kingdom.

Why is polio not eradicated in the world?



The authorities have confined children at home if they have not been vaccinated, and have had contact with someone who is sick. About 200 cases have been revealed in Austria.

The measles virus is one of the most contagious that exists, which requires maintaining vaccination coverage always above 95% to prevent its circulation. It can cause very serious symptoms and even the death of one in every thousand infected children.

Spain, for now, is free of the virus. In 2017, the WHO declared our country free of its endemic transmission. The last outbreak occurred in 2019, affected Madrid, Barcelona and Guadalajara, and was mild.

Confidence in childhood vaccination falls after the pandemic



More than half of the 22 million children who had not been vaccinated in 2022 lived in the global South, in countries such as Angola, the Philippines or Nigeria.

In Congo, more than 700 cases and 13 deaths were recorded last year.

