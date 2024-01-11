more than 4 departments placed on orange vigilance by Météo-France

#departments #orange #vigilance #MétéoFrance

11:10

Up to 40 cm of snow in Hérault

The Espinouse massif, in Hérault, is covered in a thick layer of snow.

“Nearly 40 cm of snow has fallen locally since yesterday evening around 800 m altitude,” indicates La Chaîne Météo on X.

11:00

Hérault is going through its most significant rainy episode “since September 2022”

Placed on orange alert for snow and ice, Hérault is also going through “its most significant rainy episode since September 2022”, indicates on X La Chaîne Météo.

10:09

Snow-ice: still 4 departments on orange alert, Lozère downgraded to yellow

Tarn, Aveyron, Hérault and Aude are still on orange alert for “snow-ice”.

After Cantal, it is Lozère which returned to yellow vigilance at 10 a.m. this morning.

9:28

Snow on the A75: “we are going to free the trucks” assures Joël Mathurin, prefect of Puy-de-Dôme

“We are going to free the trucks” blocked on the A75 because of the snow, assures Joël Mathurin, prefect of Puy-de-Dôme, on BFMTV.

Vehicles will be able to “go down towards Brioude or Issoire”, but not in Cantal or Lozère, “since it is still snowing there”.

9:21

Snow on the A75: the prefect of Puy-de-Dôme ensures that there was no “failure to anticipate”

While traffic was very disrupted on the A75 because of the snow, the prefect of Puy-de-Dôme Joël Mathurin ensures that there was “no lack of anticipation”.

“The salt spreaders passed,” he says, which did not prevent “400 to 500 vehicles” from being blocked “for 2 to 3 hours”.

9:16

The A75 motorway between Issoire and Clermont Ferrand is blocked due to snow

Traffic is at a standstill on the A75, between Issoire and Clermont-Ferrand, which is blocked due to snow.

8:51

“Very difficult” traffic conditions between Hérault and Tarn

The Hérault prefecture warns that traffic conditions are “very difficult in the Espinouse sector on the RD 922, which provides the link between Hérault and Tarn, despite the treatment of the road for 5 hours by the teams of the departmental council”.

The sector is “to be avoided”, advises the prefecture.

8:33

“Difficult traffic” in the departments on orange alert

Traffic is “difficult” in the departments on orange alert, warns Bison Futé, which asks motorists to be “cautious”.

8:04

Snow falls heavily in the Tarn

Large flakes fell overnight and early in the morning this Thursday in the Tarn. Internet users have shared photos of snowy streets, like in Castres:

In Lacaune, “the accumulations are already impressive with more than 20 cm”, as forecaster Guillaume Séchet explains on X.

7:33

“Between 20 and 40 cm of snow” cumulatively in Hérault

“In total, between 20 and 40 cm of snow have fallen since yesterday evening,” indicates the prefect of Hérault in his 7 a.m. situation update, on X.

The prefect specifies that the temperatures are positive “over the vast majority of the department”.

On the road, “no incidents to report”, according to the prefecture, which however urges caution.

6:54

Where is it coldest this Thursday?

Once again today, temperatures are still well below the 0°C mark over a large majority of the country. In detail, it is in Lille and Nancy that the climate should be the coldest, with the mercury reaching -5°C this morning.

Subsequently, -4°C are forecast in Reims, Rouen and Rennes, -3°C in Auxerre, Dijon and Le Mans, -2°C in Cherbourg and Paris, -1°C in Angoulême and Brest or even 0° C in Aurillac and Limoges.

In the afternoon, the maximums will gain a few degrees to the north, with overall 2 to 4 degrees north of the Seine, 3 to 6 degrees in the West, 4 to 8 in the South-West and up to 15 degrees on the Riviera.

6:03

More than 5 departments placed on orange vigilance

In its 6 a.m. bulletin, Météo France downgraded the Cantal department to yellow for snow-ice phenomena.

In fact, only five departments, Aveyron, Tarn, Hérault, Lozère and Aude remain orange for the same phenomena.

Note that Pas-de-Calais is still on orange alert for flood phenomena.

5:25

In Aude, school transport will not run this morning

Due to the risks caused on the roads by snow, the Aude prefecture has decided to suspend school transport and road passenger transport throughout the department until midday.

4:45

6 departments on orange alert

Cantal, Aveyron, Lozère, Tarn, Hérault and Aude are placed on orange vigilance by Météo-France before its 6 a.m. bulletin. The snowy episode is “not exceptional for the season but sufficiently notable to cause difficult traffic conditions”, justifies the agency.

4:20

“The snowfall is fading” in the Massif Central

“This late Thursday night, the snowfall is fading in the east of the Massif Central (between Lozère and Puy-de-Dôme). However, it is continuing in Cantal, with the rain-snow limit lowering towards 400 m, as well as on Aveyron, Tarn, and the upper cantons of Hérault, the rain-snow limit being lowered towards 300/400 m (500 m on the Hérault side)”, writes Météo-France in its bulletin at 4 o’clock.

“On the Aude, snowfall is more scattered with a rain-snow limit around 400/500 m on the Montagne Noire, and 500/600 m on Hautes-Corbières and Pays de Sault,” continues the agency.

4:00

Hello everyone

Welcome to this live broadcast dedicated to monitoring the consequences of snow and cold in the country.