More than 4,000 people have already registered as a new voice With an Eye on Tomorrow | Media

More than 4,000 people have already registered as a new voice With an Eye on Tomorrow

By our entertainment editors

Jan 8, 2024 at 7:04 PM Update: 23 minutes ago

Over the past four days, NOS has been “overwhelmed” with people who want the new voice of the radio program With an eye to tomorrow want to become. A spokesperson said this on Monday.

“So far, 4,200 people have already registered who hope to have a chance. And at least a hundred more are joining every hour,” the spokesperson said. “It exceeds all our expectations.”

The NOS announced on Thursday evening that it was looking for a new voice for the radio program, which can be heard every day at 11 p.m. on NPO Radio 1.

76-year-old Hans Hogendoorn has spoken the opening tune and jingles for the program since the very first broadcast on January 5, 1976. His successor is being sought through an audience competition, in which everyone can participate.

Candidates can record the tune of the program via the NOS website. A professional jury led by presenter Rob Trip chooses the winner.

The deadline to submit a contribution is January 26. The winner will be announced in a special broadcast on February 10.

Image: ANP

