More than 600 pieces of fireworks found in a vehicle in Antwerp

Antwerp police spotted children playing with fireworks on the Schoolstraat square. Taken aback, the agents tried to understand how these young people had obtained them. They then spotted a vehicle illegally parked near the square. A young man was in the car with… 600 pieces of fireworks and a provisional driver’s license that was not in order. The police also found 120 other coins in Rue Ernest Claes.

If people have been reprimanded and the fireworks confiscated, the Antwerp police are calling for vigilance: “Lighting your own fireworks or having them in your pocket is prohibited and very dangerous! Stay safe tonight!”