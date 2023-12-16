More than 70% of Palestinians support Israel’s surprise attack on October 7, survey shows

#Palestinians #support #Israels #surprise #attack #October #survey #shows #

Almost three out of four Palestinians believe that the October 7 raid on Israel by the Islamic group Hamas was justified. The Palestine Center for Policy Studies and Research (PCPSR) has released the results of a survey. The photo shows Israel as seen from the Gaza Strip. Photo taken on October 7th (2023 /Mohammed Salem)

[エルサレム １３日 ロイター]

Support for Hamas has also increased following the fighting in the Palestinian autonomous region of Gaza.

According to the PCPSR, 72% of respondents said that Hamas’s surprise attack on southern Israel was “correct,” considering the results so far. 22% said it was “incorrect,” and the rest were “undecided” or did not answer.

Hamas, which aims to destroy Israel, has effectively controlled Gaza since 2007. The Palestinian Authority exercises limited control in the West Bank.

According to PCPSR, support for Hamas has increased in Gaza compared to surveys conducted before the start of hostilities. The number has more than tripled in the West Bank, where clashes between Israeli forces, settlers and Palestinians have raged.

Fifty-two percent of respondents in Gaza, 85% in the West Bank and 72% of Palestinians overall said they were satisfied with Hamas’ role in the conflict. On the other hand, only 11% of respondents said they were satisfied with Palestinian Authority Chairman Abbas.

