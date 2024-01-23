More than 75,000 irregular emigration attempts aborted in 2023

#irregular #emigration #attempts #aborted

The Kingdom, which uses the resilience of border and coastal surveillance systems in its fight against irregular emigration, continued in 2023 to face constant and growing migratory pressure in an unstable and threatening regional environment. plural.

Likewise, the action of trafficking networks has not weakened with more than 419 networks dismantled (+ 44% compared to 2022), specifies the ministry, adding that these networks are constantly developing their strategies and pooling their services and criminal activities. .

Regarding rescue and assistance operations at sea, the ministry reports that 16,818 migrants were rescued (+ 35% compared to 2022) and taken care of in terms of assistance, medical support, accommodation and orientation, within the framework of humanized border management. Also, 6 attacks on the presidents of Sebta and Melilia were recorded involving more than 1,400 migrants (- 62% compared to 2022), continues the same source, which indicates that 5,844 irregular migrants benefited from voluntary returns to their countries of origin. origin in respect for their rights and dignity and in coordination with the IOM and diplomatic legations (+ 62% compared to 2022).

These efforts demonstrate the major contribution of the Kingdom of Morocco in terms of regional security and the fight against cross-border trafficking networks. They also reflect its commitment to solidarity with all partners for a collective approach to the issues and challenges linked to the migration issue.

While assuming its responsibilities in migration management, Morocco places the human element at the heart of its concerns. This is how, thanks to the vision and enlightened directives of HM King Mohammed VI, Morocco undertook a National Immigration and Asylum Strategy, which constituted a real shift in migration governance, by integrating the centrality of the paradigm of respect for the rights of migrants into a united and inclusive logic.

The deployment of this national strategy with a human face made it possible to initiate two exceptional operations for the integration of migrants residing illegally in Morocco in 2014 and 2016, during which the situation of more than 50,000 people was regularized. foreigners, mainly from sub-Saharan African countries.