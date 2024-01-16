More than 900 commercial infractions detected during the festive season

The National Authority for Economic Inspection and Food Safety (ANIESA) detected, in the period from December 15, 2023 to January 5 of the current year, 966 infractions, compared to 215 frauds registered in 2022 in various commercial establishments in the country.

The data was presented yesterday, at a press conference, by ANIESA’s deputy inspector, Heleno Antunes, during the review of “Operation Christmas”, carried out in 10 provinces, the result of 528 inspection visits, compared to 50 the previous year.

Heleno Antunes said that 19 products were seized and destroyed in the respective commercial areas, due to deterioration, and others that were out of date.

Regarding the infractions identified, he highlighted cases of price speculation, failure to issue price calculation structure invoices, failure to present a food quality certificate, product expiry and the absence of a commercial activity license.

According to the official, Operation Natal was carried out in 18 provinces, but only ten had data available, namely Luanda, Benguela, Bengo, Cuando Cubango, Huíla, Malanje, Cabinda, Cuanza-Norte, Zaire and Cunene, without however explaining the reasons that were the basis for the lack of data for the rest.