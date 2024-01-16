More than 900 commercial infractions detected during the festive season –

The National Authority for Economic Inspection and Food Safety (ANIESA) detected, in the period from December 15, 2023 to January 5 of the current year, 966 infractions, compared to 215 frauds registered in 2022 in various commercial establishments in the country.

The data was presented yesterday, at a press conference, by ANIESA’s deputy inspector, Heleno Antunes, during the review of “Operation Christmas”, carried out in 10 provinces, the result of 528 inspection visits, compared to 50 the previous year.

Heleno Antunes said that 19 products were seized and destroyed in the respective commercial areas, due to deterioration, and others that were out of date.

Regarding the infractions identified, he highlighted cases of price speculation, failure to issue price calculation structure invoices, failure to present a food quality certificate, product expiry and the absence of a commercial activity license.

According to the official, Operation Natal was carried out in 18 provinces, but only ten had data available, namely Luanda, Benguela, Bengo, Cuando Cubango, Huíla, Malanje, Cabinda, Cuanza-Norte, Zaire and Cunene, without however explaining the reasons that were the basis for the lack of data for the rest.

Also Read:  VeloBank will change ownership. There are concrete offers on the table

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

The South American country that has the most powerful passport: you can access 174 nations without VISA | Chile | World
The South American country that has the most powerful passport: you can access 174 nations without VISA | Chile | World
Posted on
A man started to CRY after finding an abandoned dog with a note attached to its collar
A man started to CRY after finding an abandoned dog with a note attached to its collar
Posted on
Ski World Cup in Flachau | Austria’s slalom women are back: “I’m proud and excited”
Ski World Cup in Flachau | Austria’s slalom women are back: “I’m proud and excited”
Posted on
Rare genetic disease: more than $5,000 to obtain his son’s medical records
Rare genetic disease: more than $5,000 to obtain his son’s medical records
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Ukraine union USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News