More than a million families have benefited from monthly allowances, according to Akhannouch

#million #families #benefited #monthly #allowances #Akhannouch



Speaking at the 10th regional forum of the National Federation of RNI elected officials in the Souss-Massa region, Mr. Akhannouch indicated that more than a million families have benefited from monthly allowances of 500 to 1,000 dirhams, in as part of this program, implemented since the end of December 2023.

Mr. Akhannouch, at the same time, highlighted the achievements made on the social level, particularly in the health sector, through the rehabilitation of public hospitals and local dispensaries.

He also insisted on the importance of strengthening investment as a major issue to stimulate the economy and create employment opportunities.

Addressing the celebration for the first time of the Amazigh New Year as a national holiday, Mr. Akhannouch underlined that this event constitutes an important achievement thanks to the enlightened vision of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, who kindly established this public holiday. official national paid.

Furthermore, Mr. Akhannouch focused on the problem of managing water scarcity in the Souss-Massa region, emphasizing the need to expand the Chtouka Ait seawater desalination station. Baha.

He also noted that the city of Tiznit needs a seawater desalination plant, not only for drinking water but also for the agricultural sector, adding that the Taroudant region is also threatened by water shortage.

The 10th regional forum of the National Federation of Elected Officials of the RNI was marked by the examination of various subjects linked to the management of local authorities and the missions devolved to elected officials.