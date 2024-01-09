More than a million passengers at the end of November 2023 – Telquel.ma

#million #passengers #November #Telquel.ma

This volume represents a recovery rate of 106% compared to the same period of 2019 (1,011,756 travelers), indicates ONDA in its latest report on commercial air traffic.

During the month of November 2023, the number of passengers who passed through this airport platform reached 109,362 people, compared to 91,955 during the same period of 2019, i.e. a recovery rate of 119%, it is specified.

Furthermore, ONDA notes that the Kingdom’s airports welcomed 24,737,734 passengers at the end of last November, an increase of 7% compared to the same period of 2019, and 34% compared to 2022.

This development concerns the majority of airports which experienced significant increases in passenger traffic compared to 2019, including Tetouan airport (+506%), Essaouira (+54%), Tangier (+42%), Nador (+34%), Oujda (+33%), Fez (+22%) and Agadir (+13%).

(With MAP)