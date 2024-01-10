More than a million Salteños applied the two doses of the Covid vaccine, but only 3% received the third booster

The cases registered from the Salta epidemiological surveillance area indicate that since mid-December there has been a trend in the increase in coronavirus cases between one epidemiological week and the next.

The sudden changes in temperatures, between exposure to the open air and the use of air conditioning due to high temperatures, create a barrier for the correct ventilation of environments, which increases the chances of infections increasing.

Salteños get vaccinated against Covid-19

Salta is in the top 10 jurisdictions with the highest application of vaccines, surpassed by Buenos Aires, the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires, Córdoba, Entre Ríos, Mendoza, Santa Fe and Tucumán.

Of the total number of vaccines provided by the national State, the following were inoculated in the Province:

  • 1,202,113 first doses (represents 60.54%)
  • 1,044,262 of the second (52.53%)
  • 579,125 of the third (28.88%)
  • 191,900 of the fourth (9.51%)
  • 56,372 of the additional (2.79%)
  • 4852 single application.(0.24%)

Until today, there are 51,597 people who have received the fifth dose or also called the third booster. The data coincides with what is published in the Public Vaccination Monitor of the Ministry of Health of the Nation, which presents a daily update, in the morning. From these results it is clear that adherence to vaccination is low, there is a percentage that has completed the two doses, it is very low before the third and even more so the booster. Health authorities urge the population to attend vaccinations.

Use of the mask

Experts recommend using the mask in places with a high concentration of people without the corresponding ventilation and when a person presents symptoms of respiratory illness and has to interact with other people, the ideal is to do so with the mask.

Some health professionals in different centers and hospitals took up the use of masks during their work day as a good habit. For example, at the Hospital del Milagro, in the on-call service, patients are asked to come to the place with a mask for care. This order was imposed as mandatory only for the den sector.

