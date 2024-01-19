More than half of music professionals experience transgressive behavior | Music

#music #professionals #experience #transgressive #behavior #Music

Jan 18, 2024 at 9:40 PM

More than half of the people working in the music industry have experienced inappropriate behavior. This is evident from a survey by Movisie among almost a thousand music professionals. One in three says they have experienced sexual misconduct.

“I have been in the music industry long enough not to be surprised by the results, but it still hits home hard,” Annabel Heijen of Taskforce GO!, which was created to tackle abuses in the music industry, tells NU.nl. Dutch singers previously sounded the alarm about inappropriate behavior in the music industry in an open letter, after abuses at The voice of Holland came to light.

Of the nearly one thousand respondents, more than half say they have experienced inappropriate behavior. This not only concerns artists, but also employees of music venues, record companies and, for example, management offices. In most cases there was intimidation and emotionally inappropriate behavior.

One in three people has experienced sexual misconduct. For 20 percent of respondents this was physical. For all forms, it is experienced more often by women and people with a migration background.

Campaign aimed at awareness and behavioral change

Many incidents (42 percent) of inappropriate behavior take place when the perpetrator and victim are alone, say the participants in the study. So without bystanders. Not in all cases do the perpetrators know that what they are doing is wrong, says Heijen. “And you can’t reach those who do know with campaigns.”

Also Read:  The Romanian state, ``put up against the wall'' in the case of Sorina, the girl from Baia de Aramă adopted by a family from the USA - What the judges decided - News by sources

Task Force GO! is therefore launching the campaign today at Eurosonic Noorderslag I set the tone. “We focus on both awareness and behavioral change,” Heijen explains.

According to all respondents, a joke about skin color or sexuality was not transgressive.

Annabel Heijen, Task Force GO!

Informal power differences play a major role in the music industry, she says. This means that people with status, fame and a large network are automatically assigned power. “It is essential to understand these dynamics within the industry. Once you see that, it becomes easier to intervene in an unsafe situation.”

Not everyone thinks the same about what constitutes inappropriate behavior, the research shows. “A joke about skin color or sexuality was not transgressive according to all respondents. By talking more about this and creating awareness, you determine this together.”

Bystanders are asked to intervene if they notice something. “Confronting someone about their behavior has consequences in that specific situation, but you also set the standard for the future.”

Less one-on-one contact due to transgressive behavior

Since there has been more talk about transgressive behavior, things are changing in the music industry. According to Heijen, one-on-one contact is increasingly kept to a minimum. “For example, female artists state in their conditions that they do not want to work alone in a studio with one other person.”

During writing sessions with multiple artists and songwriters, it is becoming increasingly normal for a confidential counselor to be present. “We see several movements that should provide more safety.”

The task force plans to repeat the research in a few years and hopes that music professionals will be more aware of boundaries and that this will lead to changed behavior. “But this takes time. It won’t be solved within a year.”

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Ke Wenzhe: The promotion of parliamentary reform is the collective will of the People’s Party and will not be changed by anyone’s lobbying
Ke Wenzhe: The promotion of parliamentary reform is the collective will of the People’s Party and will not be changed by anyone’s lobbying
Posted on
More than half of music professionals experience transgressive behavior | Music
More than half of music professionals experience transgressive behavior | Music
Posted on
Atletico get revenge on Real and dump them out of the Copa del Rey after another extra-time spectacle – Football World – Spain
Atletico get revenge on Real and dump them out of the Copa del Rey after another extra-time spectacle – Football World – Spain
Posted on
Regular smoking reduces the size of the brain – nerve cells are lost
Regular smoking reduces the size of the brain – nerve cells are lost
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News