More than half of Swedes do not know where to turn for signs of Alzheimer’s disease

Swedes turn signs Alzheimers disease



3 out of 5 do not know, or are unsure, where to turn for support and advice in the event of signs of Alzheimer’s disease. This is shown by a new survey carried out by Verian on behalf of the Brain Foundation. The survey also shows that there is a great concern to be affected. The Hjärnfonden now wants to see more knowledge-raising efforts.

70% of respondents could not state more early signs of Alzheimer’s disease than problems with memory, which is consistent with the low level of knowledge shown by the survey as a whole. 3 out of 5 do not know, or are unsure, where to turn for support and advice if you notice that you yourself or someone close to you is showing signs that may indicate Alzheimer’s disease. Above all, it is the very youngest, 18–29 years and 30–49 years, who state this.

– I think it is remarkable that more than half of Swedes do not know that they can turn to a health care center or to the health information service in case of signs of dementia. Knowing the early symptoms and seeking care at an early stage is important to ensure, among other things, that those affected by Alzheimer’s disease receive the best care plan possible, says Hjärnfonden’s general secretary Anna Hemlin.

Many are worried about being affected

100,000 Swedes are estimated to have Alzheimer’s disease today. But because the disease is underdiagnosed, it is difficult to know how many are actually affected. When the respondents were asked if they know someone who is or has been ill with Alzheimer’s disease, 56 percent stated that they know someone. When asked if they feel worried that they themselves or a close relative will be affected by the disease, 2 out of 5 state that they are worried. More women than men state that they are worried.

– I understand if you are worried that you or a loved one will suffer from a brain disease that cannot be cured. That is a tragedy in itself. At the same time, it often means great stress for the relatives or relatives, who in many cases have to be responsible for the informal care and concern for the affected person. It is a task that currently requires greater societal support, says Anna Hemlin.

Need for a national information campaign

In the National Board of Health and Welfare’s national guidelines on dementia, the authority highlights the lack of basic knowledge among the general public as a problem. The National Board of Health and Welfare also points to the WHO’s global dementia plan, which states that all countries must implement an information campaign before 2025. Something several Nordic countries have implemented, but not yet Sweden. The National Board of Health and Welfare states that the goal is to achieve improvements for people with dementia and their relatives.

– The Brain Foundation sees a great need for knowledge-raising efforts among the public because 3 out of 4 consider themselves to have little knowledge about a disease that almost twice as many people are expected to suffer from in 2050. Thanks to major research successes, we are facing a paradigm shift in Alzheimer’s disease when it comes to how the disease is diagnosed and treated. It places new demands on society that a national knowledge-raising campaign could meet to some extent, says Anna Hemlin.

About the survey

The survey has been carried out by Verian, formerly Kantar Public, on behalf of Hjärnfonden to investigate the Swedish public’s thoughts, knowledge and opinions about Alzheimer’s disease. Field period: 27 September – 6 October 2023. Number of interviews: 1012 interviews with the Swedish public aged 18-84.

