More than half of the population would choose a 80-euro contribution pension at level 3 instead of 50 “on hand”

More than half, or 52%, of the working population of Latvia would choose a contribution pension of 80 euros in the third level over a salary supplement of 50 euros, if the employer offered such a choice, according to a survey conducted by Luminor banka.

When asked what the citizens would choose – a salary bonus of 50 euros “on hand” or a monthly contribution of 80 euros made by the employer to the third level of pensions, the majority would prefer contributions to pension savings, while 34% would choose a salary increase. Meanwhile, 14% wavered and couldn’t decide. It should be noted that in the survey conducted in 2021, the results were similar – at that time, 50% of the working population were in favor of 80 euro pension contributions, while a third (33%) preferred a salary supplement.

“The fact that a large part of the population would like the employer to make contributions to the 3rd level of their pensions is a positive trend and indicates that the population is aware of the need for pension savings and would gladly choose such an option. In addition, the funds accumulated in the 3rd level of pensions grow in the long term, thanks to to the growth of financial markets and the power of compound interest, which means that already earned capital continues to earn new capital. This is a good signal for employers to consider introducing such a motivating additional benefit,” says Atis Krūmiņš, Head of Luminor Asset Management and Pensions.

50 euros “on hand” is equivalent to 80 euros in the pension fund

Every resident can recover the personal income tax (PIT) from his own contributions to pension level 3 or accumulative life insurance every year, but there are equally favorable conditions for contributions made by the employer for the benefit of the employee. Contributions made by the employer up to 10% of the employee’s gross salary are not subject to employer’s or employee’s social insurance contributions, as well as corporate income tax. As a result, for example, to ensure an increase in the employee’s salary “on hand” by 50 euros, it costs the employer around 89 euros. On the other hand, the employer’s contribution to the 3rd pension level, for example in the amount of 80 euros, does not cause additional expenses for the employer, while the employee will have to pay personal income tax on this amount only when the money is withdrawn from the 3rd pension level. So, even now, the after-tax value of these 80 euros is over 61 euros, in addition, 80 euros are invested in the financial markets through the pension fund, and their value increases in the long term along with the global and Baltic financial markets.

It’s not just employees who benefit

Although the results of the survey show that contributions to the 3rd level of pensions are a sufficiently motivating tool, the overall level of awareness of employer contributions to employees’ pension savings is still low, and the involvement of employers is not yet particularly high. Therefore, it is necessary to continue to inform both citizens and employers.

“By taking care of the employee’s future and showing the initiative to support his employees, the employer is also a winner. When reviewing salaries or benefits baskets in companies, we invite employers to think long-term and evaluate the possibility of turning at least part of the planned salary supplement into contributions to level 3 private pension funds. This in the long term – both in euro terms supplementing the welfare of employees and ensuring income in old age – can give more than an increase in the net salary,” says Atis Krūmiņš.

Luminor Bank’s survey in Latvia was conducted at the end of October 2023 in cooperation with research agency Norstat, surveying 903 respondents who are employed.