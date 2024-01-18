More than seven thousand tourists visited the Historic Center of Mbanza Kongo in 2023 –

A total of 7519 tourists, including nationals and foreigners, visited the Historic Center of Mbanza Kongo, in Zaire, designated a World Heritage Site, in July 2017, an increase of 2463 compared to the year 2022.

The information was provided by the head of the Museum of the Kingdom of Kongo, Kediamosiko Toko, having specified that of this number of tourists, 248 (+116) are foreign citizens from the United States of America, Brazil, Portugal and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) .

During the period under analysis, the historic center registered the presence of 7,271 (+2,215) visiting national excursionists, coming from different parts of the country, including the ruins of Kulumbimbi, the Museum of the Kingdom of Kongo, the secular Yala Nkuwu tree and the Tady dya Bukikwa, the main monuments and historical sites visited.

“The increase in the number of national and foreign tourists to the Historic Center of Mbanza Kongo was mainly due to the partnership established with eight tourism agencies based in the country’s capital, Luanda”, he said.

The Kongo Kingdom Museum exhibits, in its galleries, 92 pieces that portray historical, geographical and political aspects of the Kongo space, as well as its form of social and economic organization.

