More trouble for Tesla, the alarm is serious: the Government takes action

Tesla in trouble. The company forced to defend itself. The government has taken action: here’s what’s happening.

Safety now comes first when it comes to engines. TAll the largest companies are constantly working so that the models can be increasingly sophisticated and cutting-edge and can protect as much as possible from the risk of accidents. The components of modern vehicles, however, as mentioned, are increasingly elaborate, and the production mechanisms increasingly complicated. It happens, therefore, that something goes wrong in the process and that some manufacturing defects can be detected in the models. Obviously, companies take action as soon as possible to resolve any issues, notify customers and restore the safety of their customers. Elon Musk (AnsaFoto) – Drifts

Not even the largest companies are exempt from this type of problem. The latest to find itself at the center of a similar unpleasant situation is Tesla. Elon Musk’s company needs no introduction, and is always at the forefront when it comes to new technologies and innovations. Yet this time he has to face a recall from one of his most famous models.

Tesla in the storm

The NHTSA has in fact placed Tesla under the magnifying glass. In particular, the recall would concern 120,000 units of Model S and Model In the event of an accident, the car exhibited a malfunction, and the door would have unlocked independently. It was the company itself that reported and noticed the problem, which could be attributed to a failure to update the software. The expected locking functionality was absent in the tested vehicles.

Tesla at the center of a recall (Tesla) – Drifts

Tesla, as the NHTSA says, promptly did so released a new update to fix the problem. However, it remains a big headache for the company, which for the second time in a short time finds itself at the center of similar problems. In fact, the Autopilot system of vehicles also recently came under the scrutiny of the NHTSA for alleged defects that were found in as many as 2 million models. In short, for Elon Musk, there seems to be no peace. The billionaire is often at the center of the debate, both for issues at Tesla and for his management of the social network X. Now the flagship of his empire finds itself having to defend itself from yet another attack.