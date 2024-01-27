More young people will be allowed to go to Holocaust memorial sites

#young #people #allowed #Holocaust #memorial #sites

Published 2024-01-26 08.57

full screen The government has now decided to increase the funding for commemorative trips to Holocaust memorials. One million kroner is earmarked for schools in areas with socio-economic challenges, write Ulf Kristersson, Ebba Busch, Johan Pehrson and Parisa Liljestrand. Photo: Kristian Pohl, Ninni Andersson, Johannes Frandsen, TT

DEBATE. Tomorrow, January 27, Holocaust Remembrance Day will be celebrated. It is then 79 years since the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau. All over the world, people gather to honor the memory of the victims of Nazism and to remind each other of what must never happen again.

It is a day when we remember and look back, but also a day when we should see the living memory as a strong call to act forward.

Since the government took office, we have strengthened the work against anti-Semitism in several ways. Today we present two new initiatives to increase knowledge of the terrible crimes against humanity committed during the Holocaust.

Firstly, we are setting aside an extra million kroner in 2024 for commemorative trips to Holocaust memorials. Secondly, we are initiating work on how the book “Om detta må ni telja” should be managed and developed so that new generations can benefit from it.

One day the last witnesses of the Holocaust have left us. It places a great responsibility on us to pass on their stories, so that history never repeats itself.

After Hamas’ terrorist attack against Israel on October 7, we have seen a tidal wave of hatred, threats and violence here in Sweden as well. We meet people who do not dare to worship in the synagogue, who hesitate to leave their children at school or who change their children’s surnames to hide their Jewish identity.

We have Swedish citizens who are considering leaving their country because of fear.

The government will never accept this development. No Jew in Sweden should have to ask himself whether he or she dares to stay in his own country. There is no simple solution.

The government is therefore working broadly in both the short and long term with a focus on three areas: strengthening the safety and security of Jews in Sweden, drawing attention to Jewish culture and strengthening educational initiatives and knowledge about our Jewish minority.

The memorial trips to Holocaust memorials are examples of the latter. The government has now decided to increase the grants for 2024 with one million kroner earmarked for schools in areas with socio-economic challenges.

There is now seven million kroner set aside for commemorative trips and educational initiatives this year.

The work must continue in every school throughout our country. But we know that participation is unevenly distributed. We therefore want to level the playing field so that children from all over Sweden have the opportunity to visit Holocaust memorials.

Our government sees education as a right – this also applies to knowledge about one of the darkest chapters in our history.

At the same time, we are giving the Forum for Living History an assignment to come up with proposals for how the message in the book “Om detta må ni träta” should be managed and developed.

Stéphane Bruchfeld and Paul A Levine’s book, which was produced at the initiative of former Prime Minister Göran Persson, has played an important role in increasing knowledge of the Holocaust’s terrible crime against humanity.

Since it was first published, both the state of knowledge and the way in which we absorb knowledge have changed. We must ensure that education about the Holocaust continues to be current, up-to-date and appropriate for our time.

We all, as citizens and fellow human beings, have a responsibility to counteract anti-Semitism. It is our duty to remember the victims of the Holocaust. But the responsibility rests particularly heavily on politics.

Therefore, the government will continue to fight anti-Semitism with full force. This government stands behind Sweden’s Jews. If Sweden does not act forcefully now, fundamental values ​​in our society are endangered.

Ulf Kristersson, Prime Minister (M)

Ebba Busch, Minister of Energy and Nutrition (KD)

Johan Pehrson, Minister of Labor Market and Integration (L)

Parisa Liljestrand, Minister of Culture (M)

