Morning briefing: Slovakia is falling into the abyss, Pellegrini still has to try hard

Bonds, with which states finance their debts, rose in price throughout the eurozone, but the so-called risk premium increased the most in Slovakia. It has grown threefold since the beginning of 2022. Greece also has a lower surcharge. Except that while Greece is digging itself out of the bankruptcy abyss, Slovakia is rushing into it.

Whoever gets at least one million votes will be the new president – this is one of the few laws that have been valid in all five elections of the head of state so far. Peter Pellegrini may not have it so easy, he is not at all sure of the goal of a million votes.

Match of the year for a million votes. Will the coalition voters be enough for Pellegrini?

The leader of the Hlas party Peter Pellegrini in the Presidential Palace. (source: TASR)

Whoever gets at least one million votes will be the new president – this is one of the few laws that have been valid in all five elections of the head of state so far.

The closest to this goal before the sixth direct election is currently the leader of the coalition Hlas and the Speaker of the Parliament Peter Pellegrini. However, he has not formally announced his candidacy and is expected to do so in the second half of January.

Despite a relatively significant lead over his biggest rival Ivan Korčok, even Pellegrini is not sure of the goal of a million votes. This indicates a more detailed look at the previous data from surveys, which note the mood among voters in the Hlas party as well as among supporters of the Smer and SNS coalition parties.

Through a series of questions, SME daily answers what we know so far about Pellegrini’s chances of becoming president.

In support of Pellegrini: If Pellegrini changed his mind about his candidacy, the electoral cohort of Smer, Hlas and SNS would very likely vote for an even more unacceptable version. In short, as an address for the votes of the national-populist majority, Pellegrini is the lesser evil, writes Peter Schutz.

The new management of Lesov SR wants to rebuild the hunting lodge from Fico’s eavesdropping case

Shot from the cottage where Robert Fico, Miroslav Bödör, lawyer Marek Para and Tibor Gašpar’s son met. (source: Aktuality.sk)

During the rule of Eduard Heger, hunters around oligarch Miroslav Bödör had to move out of it. They had rented a cottage near the village of Čifáre from the state as the headquarters of the farm that they manage there.

However, the police action aimed at poachers showed that Bödör also organized secret meetings with Robert Fic or Robert Kaliňák at the cottage. The cottage is empty from autumn 2022.

The former management of Lesov SR had plans with her that did not go anywhere. After the elections in which Fico won, the new head of the company, Tibor Menyhart, took office in December. He was installed by the new Minister of Agriculture, Richard Takáč, also from Smer. Lesy claims that the object is in bad technical condition.

“We will probably proceed with its restoration in the form of reconstruction,” said spokeswoman Daša Makanová. In two years, Lesy SR should also decide whether to extend the contract for the use of the adjacent area to the local hunting association.

Briefly from home:

They accused ex-minister Gál of: The prosecutor of the Special Prosecutor’s Office filed an indictment against Gábor Gál and another person in connection with bribes given and received for priority and accelerated approval of lease contracts for land in the Dunajská Streda district by the Council of the Slovak Land Fund. It was supposed to be bribes in the total amount of 170,000 euros.

The prosecutor of the Special Prosecutor’s Office filed an indictment against Gábor Gál and another person in connection with bribes given and received for priority and accelerated approval of lease contracts for land in the Dunajská Streda district by the Council of the Slovak Land Fund. It was supposed to be bribes in the total amount of 170,000 euros. Kubiš has enough signatures: Diplomat and ex-minister of foreign affairs Ján Kubiš has already collected 15,000 signatures from citizens needed for the presidential candidacy. He had already announced that he did not want to apply for the post of head of state as a candidate of a specific political party.

Diplomat and ex-minister of foreign affairs Ján Kubiš has already collected 15,000 signatures from citizens needed for the presidential candidacy. He had already announced that he did not want to apply for the post of head of state as a candidate of a specific political party. Border checks: Slovakia will no longer extend border controls. The current situation in the framework of illegal migration is calm and stable, stated the Minister of the Interior Matúš Šutaj Eštok, adding that they will start again if they have information about increasing activity in the field of illegal migration.

We will intervene wherever they are. The first leader of Hamas was killed in Lebanon

Deputy head of Hamas Salih Aruri in Cairo in 2018. (source: SITA/AP)

I have instructed the Mossad to target Hamas leaders wherever they are, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said of Israeli foreign intelligence in November, a few weeks after the terrorist attacks on Israel.

At the beginning of December, a recording was leaked in which the head of Israel’s internal intelligence, Shin Bet Ronen Bar, says that the leaders of Hamas will be killed “in Gaza, in the West Bank, in Lebanon, in Turkey, in Qatar, everywhere… It will take several years, but we will be there and do it”.

On Monday evening, Israel’s attack on the leader of Hamas was apparently successful – a drone in the suburbs of Beirut, Lebanon, precisely hit the office of Hamas. The deputy head of Hamas, Salih Aruri, and six other members of the militant group were in it.

However, an attack in the capital of a neighboring state can also trigger a larger regional conflict. Moreover, Israel and the Mossad have already taken revenge for assassinations abroad in the past.

In brief from Israel and Gaza:

Pro-Palestinian does not mean anti-Semitic: The Czech artist of Palestinian origin, Yara Abu Aaataya, talks to SME about how she has to explain that not all Palestinians support Hamas. He considers it absurd that, with every terrorist attack, people of Palestinian origin must emphasize that they are not in favor of killing.

The Czech artist of Palestinian origin, Yara Abu Aaataya, talks to SME about how she has to explain that not all Palestinians support Hamas. He considers it absurd that, with every terrorist attack, people of Palestinian origin must emphasize that they are not in favor of killing. Secret negotiations on the Palestinians: The Israeli government is conducting secret negotiations with several countries, including the African Congo, where it would like to relocate the residents of the Gaza Strip. Israel’s far-right ministers have repeatedly called for the evacuation of large numbers of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli government is conducting secret negotiations with several countries, including the African Congo, where it would like to relocate the residents of the Gaza Strip. Israel’s far-right ministers have repeatedly called for the evacuation of large numbers of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip. The Palestinian Authority: Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh has said he is open to a unified Palestinian government that would administer both the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip and the Israeli-occupied West Bank. Hanija also commented on discussions about a second possible ceasefire during the fighting.

Briefly from Ukraine:

Na fronte bez zbrane: They are called Hospitallers – a group of volunteer medical professionals who help save the lives of Ukrainian defenders in the most difficult conditions. And just like the original “hospitalists” of the Hospitaller Order of St. John in Jerusalem during the Crusades, they don’t fight with weapons in hand either.

They are called Hospitallers – a group of volunteer medical professionals who help save the lives of Ukrainian defenders in the most difficult conditions. And just like the original “hospitalists” of the Hospitaller Order of St. John in Jerusalem during the Crusades, they don’t fight with weapons in hand either. Russia changes goals: Russia has at least temporarily changed the targets of its missile attacks against Ukraine, according to the British Ministry of Defence. Instead of energy, it attacks the military capacities of Kyiv. The latest Russian missile strikes most likely targeted Ukraine’s defense industry.

Russia has at least temporarily changed the targets of its missile attacks against Ukraine, according to the British Ministry of Defence. Instead of energy, it attacks the military capacities of Kyiv. The latest Russian missile strikes most likely targeted Ukraine’s defense industry. Putin’s cynical intent: Russian President Vladimir Putin is trying to convince the West to negotiate on Ukraine without Kiev and to betray it. This is stated by the American Institute for the Study of War. Putin has deliberately reframed the war both domestically and internationally as a fight against the West.

From foreign websites:

We pay more for the national debt than the Greeks. Slovakia is among the worst in the eurozone

Prime Minister Robert Fico and Minister of Finance Ladislav Kamenický. (source: SITA)

Slovakia is already fully aware of what the financial markets think of it. The interest rate on the ten-year government bond with which it finances its debt is the highest in the eurozone after Italy.

It is higher than in the case of Greece and Portugal, which thirteen years ago had to be saved from collapse by the eurovale and the International Monetary Fund.

In addition, the so-called risk premium, which creates additional debt financing costs for the state, has increased the most significantly among the eurozone member countries in Slovakia.

The risk premium is expressed as the difference to the interest rates on German bonds, which are considered a safe haven for investors and are thus the lowest in the entire eurozone.

The higher interest rate and risk premium drain more money from the strained state budget, which, combined with the growing debt, represents a serious problem for Slovakia.

The Greek way is no longer just a password: Before the bankruptcy, the Greeks enjoyed elite ratings, then spent ten years hanging around in rescue packages, and today they have investment material again. The Slovak story has only known a worse trajectory so far, writes Peter Tkačenko.

Before the bankruptcy, the Greeks enjoyed elite ratings, then spent ten years hanging around in rescue packages, and today they have investment material again. The Slovak story has only known a worse trajectory so far, writes Peter Tkačenko. Perverse Healing: Future pensioners will save less in private pension accounts and pay more to the Social Insurance Agency, which serves as a flow heater. Money will flow into it and immediately flow out to current pensioners. These are often disciplined voters of Smer and Hlas. And there are many of them, writes Jozef Ryník.

In brief from the economy:

Projects for new incinerators: The former Minister of the Environment, Ján Budaj, was against the construction of new waste incinerators, the current one, on the contrary, pushes them. According to Tomáš Taraba, the solution is to make Slovakia not a “landfill power”, according to opponents, it will turn it into an “incineration power”.

The former Minister of the Environment, Ján Budaj, was against the construction of new waste incinerators, the current one, on the contrary, pushes them. According to Tomáš Taraba, the solution is to make Slovakia not a “landfill power”, according to opponents, it will turn it into an “incineration power”. The Russian rich got even richer: The total assets of the 25 richest Russians rose by $50 billion to $328.53 billion last year. In 2022, it will decrease by 93 billion, according to Bloomberg’s ranking of billionaires. Of the 25 richest Russians, only one became poorer last year.

The total assets of the 25 richest Russians rose by $50 billion to $328.53 billion last year. In 2022, it will decrease by 93 billion, according to Bloomberg’s ranking of billionaires. Of the 25 richest Russians, only one became poorer last year. Croatians limit tourism: In Croatia, a new law on tourism has entered into force, giving municipalities extensive powers to regulate tourism, including the ability to limit the offer of accommodation capacities. Its goal is to prevent overcrowding in touristic locations.

Dubravka turned into Superman, gave a stellar performance. However, his team is losing

Martin Dúbravka shone against Liverpool, but in vain. (source: SITA/AP)

Almost all the media called him the best player of Newcastle United. He got the best and highest grades. He neutralized Mohamed Salah’s penalty. In total, he faced up to 34 shots, had ten saves, which is an admirable number.

Nevertheless, Martin Dúbravka ended the first day of the new year sad and frustrated. His heroics didn’t help his team’s points either. His Newcastle team lost 2:4 at Liverpool FC in the 20th round of the Premier League.

“He was man of the match by quite a distance – and yet he conceded four goals. He has been criticized lately, but not tonight. Excellent,” assessed his performance Liam Kennedy from the newspaper Newcastle World.

“Martin Dúbravka, despite conceding four goals, saved Newcastle from a big debacle,” claimed Czech expert on English football Karel Häring. The editor of the specialized Squawka server Mohamed Moallim wrote that Dúbravka transformed into Superman in the match against Liverpool. In vain.

More sports news

As the cheapest electric car, Citroën Ami is ingeniously simple

Citroën Ami. (source: Marek Čepa)

At the end of the year, we tried one unusual vehicle, which was definitely an experience to drive. And this despite the fact that you will almost never overtake anyone with it and you probably won’t beat anyone on it either. The plastic wonder is called Citroën Ami and is a kind of premature answer to the future of urban mobility.

New cars are already practically perfect from a driving point of view. Even cheaper models have well-tuned chassis, safety is at a high level, and manufacturers are racing to come up with better infotainment, and electric cars are trying to impress with acceleration. But what if the roads in the cities are more and more full of cars and many fight for a parking space every day.

Current trends speak of traffic calming in cities, and since streets cannot be inflated, drivers often have to give up one lane in favor of public transport or cyclists.

Standing in the classic afternoon convoy, there is suddenly enough time to think. Who are beginning to ask themselves, what is the use of the car’s tremendous performance or a large screen with a lot of functions? After all, they just want to move from place A to place B. This is probably how the designers at Stellantis thought when they came up with the most affordable electric car in Europe.

Other car news in brief:

How to take care of your car in winter: Even though this year’s winter has not been exceptionally cruel to drivers, the thorough preparation of the car for bad weather should not be underestimated. And it should also be taken into account that snow and ice are not the only horrors of the winter months.

Even though this year’s winter has not been exceptionally cruel to drivers, the thorough preparation of the car for bad weather should not be underestimated. And it should also be taken into account that snow and ice are not the only horrors of the winter months. Funny disguised Tesla: At first glance, it looks like an old Honda family minivan with different colored sheet metal. But in reality, it is a disguised Tesla Model S Plaid with a power of over 1000 horses. The YouTuber combined two cars and amuses the neighborhood.

At first glance, it looks like an old Honda family minivan with different colored sheet metal. But in reality, it is a disguised Tesla Model S Plaid with a power of over 1000 horses. The YouTuber combined two cars and amuses the neighborhood. Crosstrek is coming to Slovakia: Subaru comes to the market with a new compact model Crosstrek, which will replace the predecessor XV. It will be offered with a two-liter engine and all-wheel drive. We found out how much it costs, what it has in its equipment and who its competitors are.

ZKH interviews: Alexej Fulmek. (source: SME/Jozef Jakubčo)

Is Robert Fico’s style similar to Vladimír Mečiar’s? How to respond to attacks from Smer and the Prime Minister? Watch Zuzana Kovačič Hanzelová’s interview with Alexey Fulmek, publisher and co-owner of SME daily.

Good morning: Freshmen are already learning a new way. No ringtones and no homework

Until the new year. (source: Sliacky)

Penne with spinach. (source: Fotolia)

How to cook undemandingly? Choose from our recipes for simple main dishes.

In honor of the memory of the victims of the shooting at the FF CU, the Prenešenie svetla memorial march will be held in Prague.

Memorial to those martyred in Germany, a memorial to the victims of Nazi and Guardsmen murder. (source: TASR)

On January 4, 1945, executions of partisans and racially and religiously persecuted persons began to be carried out in a limestone in Germany. Between 450 and 900 people were executed there until January 11, 1945. It was one of the biggest war crimes committed on the territory of Slovakia.

