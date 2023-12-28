Morning Depression: You can recognize it by these signs

#Morning #Depression #recognize #signs

Do you have problems getting out of bed in the morning, regularly use the snooze alarm clock once too often and once you’ve managed to get out of bed, is your mood so low that you just growl grumpily? If these things apply to you, you will probably have been called a morning person more than once. But the fact is that in rare cases there is also one Morning Depression can be behind it. You can read how to recognize them and what you can do against them in this article.

Everything about “Morning Depression”

Morgenmuffel vs. Morning Depression

The human organism is controlled according to the internal clock, which ticks differently for each person. There are different chronotypes that also influence sleep rhythms. The evening type, also known as the owl, is particularly active and productive in the evening and at night. In the morning, however, nothing works for him: irritability and tired eyes are his trademark.

Some people are simply not early risers & says because of their disposition. (Photo: imago images/Westend61)

This should be distinguished from the morning types, also known as larks, who are ready for bed at 8 p.m. but can easily get out of bed at five in the morning and give a whistling concert in the shower.

Which chronotype you belong to is determined by your genetics and is therefore subject to circumstances that you can only influence to a limited extent. The genetic grumpiness in the morning is not a cause for concern, even if it is not necessarily socially acceptable.

A morning low or morning depression can be a sign of an impending severe depression. (Photo: imago images/Westend61)

Morning depression is more than just a bad mood

If you feel weak, listless and lacking energy at the beginning of the day and are also sad and melancholy, the morning low can also be a sign of depression. Those affected wake up and are already in a low mood – for weeks.

What’s special about the Morning Depression? As the day progresses, the mood can improve again and even clear up completely in the evening. In the morning, those affected can hardly get out of bed, are afraid of the future and feel their symptoms particularly intensely.

The following signs are typical of morning depression:

Difficulty getting up

Feeling of emptiness

Perceived exertion during simple activities such as brushing your teeth or showering

Hypersensitivity

Irritability

Delayed mental and physical functions

Fear that the condition will last throughout the day

Depression is mainly caused when certain messenger substances in the body become unbalanced. (Photo: imago images/Westend61)

This is how morning depression occurs

As with morning grouches, those affected by morning depression also have their internal clock to blame. This regulates our entire body and is, among other things, responsible for the release of hormones. If our internal clock gets confused, the stress and sleep hormones cortisol and melatonin, for example, are released at the wrong time of day and in the wrong amounts.

Instead of feeling awake and refreshed in the morning, we end up feeling depressed as a result. Dysregulation of the body can lead to numerous health consequences: In addition to cardiovascular diseases, there are often also mental illnesses such as depression that arise due to the disturbed internal clock.

Mild depression can be combated well with a routine day and regular exercise sessions. (Photo: istock.com/ Jasmina007)

How to overcome morning depression

Depression is easy to treat, especially if you seek professional help in a timely manner. If you feel like you are suffering from morning depression, contact your family doctor or look for therapy options in your area. The German Depression Aid also serves as the first point of contact.

With the help of therapy, individual options can be developed to help you relieve your morning depression. But if you also change your daily routine and rely on these tips, you can escape morning depression little by little:

Eat regularly and healthily.

Work on techniques to sleep better.

Avoid stimulants such as alcohol and nicotine. (This is how you quit alcohol and how you stop smoking.)

Do sports regularly and get enough exercise. (Best before dinner: Mindful running, Pilates or LIIT workouts are particularly suitable.)

Avoid blue light on your screens.

Don’t be afraid to accept help

Our health is our most valuable asset. Don’t stress if you can’t get out of bed easily, everyone has days like that. But also take your body’s signs seriously. There is absolutely no shame in asking for help if you feel listless and joyless for a long period of time.

Don’t be shy, even yours Family or close friendsPlease ask for help if you notice signs of morning depression. And most importantly, take it seriously when someone tells you they haven’t been feeling well lately.