Morning person? Thank the Neanderthals.

Genetic material from Neanderthals could explain why some, but not all, modern humans are early risers, researchers say.

It started for our ancestors about 300,000 years ago in Africa. About 70,000 years ago, some of them moved into Eurasia, which includes all of Europe and Asia. These people were used to the climate and daily rhythm of Africa and therefore had to adapt considerably in some places.

But other hominids already lived in Eurasia, such as the Neanderthals. Their ancestors had already arrived here 400,000 years ago and had genetically adapted better to the conditions.

There has also been quite a bit of genetic exchange between modern humans who came from Africa and the hominids who already lived on the Eurasian continent. And that has made it possible for modern humans to adopt some genetic variations that were already adapted to the conditions.

Some of these adaptations have to do with pigment, but there is also a link with the immune system, fat distribution in the body and being able to cope with living in a cold and dry area. And with our biological clock, scientists now say.

They studied the connection between genetic variants that came to us from Neanderthals and the sleeping habits of hundreds of thousands of people from the UK Biobank and found a link between those variants and being a morning person.

Other species that have had to adapt to colder areas with longer days show a similar shift toward earlier waking. It is therefore not surprising that these Neanderthal traits have been preserved in people living in areas with high latitude.

The researchers would now prefer to study the same thing in people who live in places other than England to see whether a comparable connection can be discovered there.

