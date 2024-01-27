Morning routines that make your day more productive – Wel.nl

A morning routine is a series of activities you do every morning to start your day off right. A good morning routine can help you increase your energy, focus, motivation and productivity. There are many different types of morning routines, depending on your personal preferences, goals and lifestyle. Some examples of morning routines include:

  • Meditate, repeat affirmations, visualize, move, read and write. These are the six steps of the Miracle Morning, a popular morning routine created by Hal Elrod1.
  • Maintain a regular sleep time, use a wake-up light, eat a fresh breakfast, make a to-do list and listen to music. These are some tips to make your day productive by having a good morning routine2.
  • Choose morning routines from different life topics, such as mindset, health, productivity and relationships. This is an idea from Leventje, who has put together a complete list of 24 morning routines3.

The most important thing is to find a morning routine that suits you and that you can follow consistently. This way you can get a little better every day and get more out of your life.

