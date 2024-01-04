Moroccan expelled from Italy for planning terrorist attack

#Moroccan #expelled #Italy #planning #terrorist #attack

Terni Prison Center in Italy. Credit: DR

A 40-year-old Moroccan man was expelled from Italy for planning a terrorist attack from the prison where he was detained in Terni. The man who was radicalized while serving his sentence was placed in a pre-deportation detention center (CPR) for migrants, before being repatriated to Morocco, the Italian Interior Ministry said .

The forty-year-old, adds the same source, became a fervent supporter of radical Islam, so much so that he had expressed his intention to “ sacrifice oneself to punish the infidels “. This prompted the Terni Prefecture police in collaboration with the prison police to investigate the prisoner. Based on the conclusions of these investigations, the Italian authorities therefore decided to expel him to Morocco.

The Moroccan is among a group of other foreign prisoners deported for “ danger social », including a 38-year-old Brazilian, who served his sentence for murder, and a 42-year-old Macedonian, who ended up in prison for domestic violence and harassment against his wife, indicates the Ministry of the Interior. The latter emphasizes having intensified anti-terrorist control and surveillance operations, particularly within penitentiary establishments and among migrant communities.

This increase in the level of vigilance comes in a context marked by the war in Gaza, which is causing great popular anger throughout Europe. Since then, controls have been intensified to counter the danger of attacks. In mid-October, police arrested an Egyptian citizen and a naturalized Italian of Egyptian origin in Milan for participating in an association for terrorist purposes and inciting crime. The prosecution then indicated that the two individuals were “extremely active in digital propaganda and proselytizing in favor of the Islamic State”. More recently, in early December, authorities arrested a Pakistani citizen and a naturalized Italian of Pakistani origin who were broadcasting videos promoting Jihad.

