Morocco-India cooperation for growth in Africa

The Minister of Industry and Commerce, Ryad Mezzour, underlines during the “Vibrant Gujarat” summit in India that Morocco and India can play a key role in African growth.

Proposing South-South and triangular collaboration, it highlights strategic partnership to develop joint initiatives on the continent. In addition to promoting food security, Mezzour plans to involve the private sector through public-private partnerships.

He recalls Morocco’s economic progress and underlines the importance of bilateral relations with India.

M.Ba

