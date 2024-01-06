“Morocco is not as concerned by the ban on seconded imams as Algeria and Turkey”

#Morocco #concerned #ban #seconded #imams #Algeria #Turkey

France will no longer accept new imams sent by other countries, from January 1, 2024. Are you surprised by this decision?

This decision only concerns 180 imams out of the 3,000 who practice in France. It was announced in 2020 by the President of the Republic, Mr. Emmanuel Macron, citing Algeria and Turkey and not Morocco. As planned, the Minister of the Interior, Mr. Gérald Darmanin, implemented it. Seconded imams, currently in France (120 from Algeria, 60 from Turkey) can continue to practice if they change their status before April 1, 2024 and become employees of their assigned mosques. As for the 27 imams from Morocco, they have never been civil servants of the Kingdom. As soon as they arrived in France in 2009, they were recruited by French associations. Reason why Morocco is not affected by this decision in the same way as Algeria and Turkey.

What explains this position of the French state in your opinion?

The President of the Republic had made the end of detached imams a promise of his policy of fight against what he calls “separatism”. The status of “foreign state civil servants” of these imams is seen as a form of interference from the countries concerned. The need to develop an Islam that is as close as possible to the concerns of Muslims in France calls, at least symbolically, for not perpetuating the presence of detached imams. The fight against foreign interference is obviously legitimate. But having no information to assess the situation of the countries concerned, I do not clearly see this link to the interference.

Furthermore, many non-detached imams are foreigners and all other religions in France bring in rabbis, priests or pastors from abroad. Thus, of the 7,000 Catholic priests under the age of 75 active in France, 2,000 come from abroad and mainly from Africa.

How many Moroccan imams are sent or trained by Morocco in France?

Apart from the Ramadan imams (nearly 220 each year) and the 27 imams sent in 2009, all of whom are not affected by the latest decision, Morocco does not send seconded imams. As early as 2014, in agreement with the Union of Mosques of France (UMF), Morocco agreed to make France, like other countries, benefit from its globally recognized expertise to train young French people for the imamate rather than continue to send Moroccan imams. Indeed, on July 31, 2014, His Majesty King Mohammed VI, may God help him, gave His agreement to take charge of the training of young French imams at the Mohammed VI institute in Rabat.

In the Franco-Moroccan declaration, signed in Tangier on September 19, 2015 in the presence of His Majesty and Mr. François Hollande, then President of the Republic, the French authorities welcomed this royal decision. This is how nearly 80 French imams and 15 morchidates were trained in Rabat between 2015 and 2021.

For the UMF, it is not only a question of a search for autonomy necessary to preserve the spiritual identity of the Muslims of France, but also of the conviction that a French imam, knowing the context of the country, is able to to better support the French faithful in their spiritual journey.

Do you fear the emergence of new players in the Muslim faith?

These new players are already a reality. “YouTube imams”, sometimes without real training, have an impact on young people in search of religious knowledge. The digital world and social networks offer easy access to these imams with the risk of being exposed to discourses of indoctrination and radicalization. All studies show that extremist radicalization mainly takes place on the internet and social networks. This context must lead us to better train our imams and give them the means to also invest in spaces other than the mosque.

How do you think relations between the French state and the Muslims of France will evolve?

Muslims in France are subject to the same principles that govern relations between the State and individuals. Religious freedom is a fundamental freedom guaranteed by the Constitution. The principle of secularism gives everyone the freedom to believe or not believe and to practice the religion of their choice. It also guarantees equality among all citizens regardless of their religious or philosophical beliefs. Like all their fellow citizens, Muslims will continue to assume their duties, including respect for the law, and will also demand their rights.

Do you find that this is an effective method for “fighting separatism”, as Emmanuel Macron announced in 2020 during a speech in Mureaux (Yvelines)?

In his speech at Les Mureaux, the President of the Republic presented separatism as a “conscious, theorized, political-religious project, which materializes in repeated deviations from the values ​​of the Republic and which often results in the constitution of a counter-society (…) and the teaching of principles which do not conform to the laws of the Republic”.

Most imams, whether French or foreign, comply with the law of the republic. Imams trained in Morocco are inherently apolitical. The only message they have broadcast in France has always been that of fully respecting the laws of the country and adapting to its context. No imam from Morocco, and I could say the same for other countries, has been the subject of any report or violation of the law.

Also, making the link between separatism as defined by the President of the Republic in his speech and the detached imams does not seem justified to me.

Furthermore, in February 2023, Emmanuel Macron announced that he wanted to end the role of the CFCM in the dialogue of Muslim worship with the State, by choosing a new format embodied by FORIF. How have things progressed since then?

Dialogue with the French State is one of the CFCM’s missions among others. He will therefore continue to defend the interests of Muslim worship, contribute to its influence in France, represent it in public forums and events and allow Muslims to have the spiritual support they desire. Its reform, unanimously validated in March 2023, introduced major changes and opened a new page in its history. Islam will be organized from the departments, relying on actors in the field who have shown their ability to work together. They will be able to overcome the divisions caused by its old system of governance.

FORIF is a space for reflection on issues relating to Islam in France, but is not intended to represent the Muslim faith. Although these members are motivated by good intentions, it is clear that they remain completely absent from the public debate on issues related to Muslim worship.