Morocco, second armed power in North Africa

#Morocco #armed #power #North #Africa

Ranked 61st in the world, Morocco occupies the same rank as last year in the Global Military Strength Index, which compares the military power of 145 states. With a score of 1.0081, the kingdom, however, remains far behind Algeria, currently 26th. The closer the score is to zero, the stronger the country’s military is considered.

The 2023 edition of this Global Firepower Military Strength Index ranked Morocco 61st, with 1.0524 points. In the kingdom, the defense budget now stands at around $12 billion. The total military strength is currently 395,800 people. As for the reservists, they total nearly 150,000 elements, while 15,123,507 people would be considered suitable for military service.

The report lists in particular the 255 military aircraft in Morocco, including 83 combat aircraft and 70 helicopters intended for the air force. It also mentions 1,564 combat tanks, 13,710 armored combat vehicles and 565 self-propelled artillery units, as well as 121 ships, including six frigates for the navy.

Compared to other countries, Morocco comes in second position in North Africa. First in the region with 0.3589 points, Algeria (26th in the world) moved up one place in the rankings, compared to last year. For its part, Tunisia is third in the region and 74th in the world. It is followed by Libya (79th) and Mauritania (131st).

Across Africa, Morocco is seventh, behind Egypt (15th), Algeria (26th), South Africa (33rd), Nigeria (39th), Ethiopia (49th) and Angola (55th). The world ranking was dominated by the United States, ahead of Russia (2nd), China (3rd), India (4th) and South Korea (5th). Benin, Somalia, Suriname, Moldova and Bhutan occupy the last places in the ranking.

Based on 50 factors to determine the overall score, the index measures military-logistic power as much as financial means and geography. It takes into account logistical flexibility, local resources and industry, mission success, strength and efficiency, manufacturing techniques for combat aircraft, tanks, naval parts and other equipment, as well as human resources.