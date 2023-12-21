Mortgage and rent bonus arriving in 2024, who is entitled to it and the amount

#Mortgage #rent #bonus #arriving #entitled #amount

Between new for 2024 figure the possibility for employers to recognize a bonus with which to reimburse employees for the costs incurred for the rent or mortgage costs of the first house.

The so-called rent or mortgage bonus it falls within the more generic set of so-called fringe benefits, i.e. the welfare tool with which a series of goods and services are made available to the employee in addition to the normal salary.

They are part of the fringe benefitfor example, the car or company accommodation and for some years this has also included reimbursements for bills for the domestic supply of electricity, gas and water.

In this regard, the 2024 Budget Law intervenes by further expanding the list of fringe benefits, also including rent and mortgage expenses (but only with regards to interest rate) and raising the exemption limit.

One of the most important innovations of 2024, in fact, lies precisely in the fact that the threshold within which the fringe benefits are not taxed increases both for workers with children and for those without them, while this year the relief only concerned workers first.

So let’s analyze the functioning of the new bonus for rent and mortgage (very useful given the substantial increase in interest rates recorded in this last period) making it clear what the requirements as well as i amount limits and who will have the right to it.

What is the mortgage and rent bonus arriving in 2024

Article 6 of the 2024 Budget Law, which will be voted on in the Senate in these days, provides that limited to the 2024 tax period the employer will have the possibility to reimburse the employee not only for the costs incurred for the supply of light , gas or water, but also for first home rental costs and for the lonely interest on the mortgage relating to the main residence.

Therefore, for those who live in rent the refundable amount is calculated based on the monthly rent; for mortgages, however, it is not the entire installment that can be repaid but only the interest rate.

I am entitled to it all employeesbut only if the company wants it: it is good to remember, in fact, that it is up to the employer to decide whether or not to take advantage of the possibility offered by the government by providing employees with a bonus which is completely within a certain sum tax-free.

Mortgage and rent bonus, income limits in 2024

Usually, with regards to fringe benefits, the tax exemption threshold is set at 258,23 euro. However, for years the government has been focusing on this tool to incentivize companies to support the income of their workers in a period in which high inflation has led to a clear devaluation of wages.

In this regard, after the tax relief on fringe benefits was reserved only for workers with children in 2023, in 2024 we return to a more generalist system with the new thresholds you seem to:

1.000 euro for all workers;

for all workers; 2.000 euro for those with dependent children, therefore with an income of up to 2,840.51 euros in the case of those under 24, 4,000 euros for those aged 24 or over.



.



This applies to all fringe benefits (the list here), with the addition of the bonus for electricity, gas and water bills and – an absolute novelty for 2024 – the expenses incurred for the rent or mortgage interest. However, it is not confirmed for 2024 (at least for now) the petrol bonus provided by employers, for which a limit of 200 euros per yearfor which there is therefore time until January 12, 2024 for disbursement.

Mortgage and rent bonus, what the worker must do

As anticipated, it is the employer who has the final say regarding the possibility of granting the employee a reimbursementtax-free by 1.000 o 2.000 euro (annual limit), the expenses incurred for the rent of the first home or for the interest on the mortgage on the main home.

However, this does not mean that the employee does not have to do anything: in the meantime, as stated in article 6 of the 2024 Budget Law, it is still an obligation for the worker to declare to the employer that he is entitled to the increased bonus of up to 2,000 euros indicating the tax code of the children.

Furthermore, but on this we will have to wait for the INPS circular with all the necessary clarifications, it will be mandatory provide documentation which justifies the provision of the reimbursement, without prejudice to the possibility of self-declaration.