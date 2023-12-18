Mortgage interest rates have fallen for the seventh week in a row, sometimes even below 4 percent | Economy

#Mortgage #interest #rates #fallen #seventh #week #row #percent #Economy

Mortgage interest rates continue to fall. Some lenders now even offer interest rates below 4 percent, Van Bruggen Adviesgroep reported on Monday.

Mortgage rates fell last week for the seventh week in a row. The rate for those who want to fix the interest rate for ten years, with the National Mortgage Guarantee, is now an average of 4.14 percent. That was still around 4.5 percent at the beginning of November.

Even if you want to fix the interest rate for five, twenty or thirty years, you will be about 0.3 or 0.4 percentage points cheaper than seven weeks ago. The lower mortgage interest rates mean that you can borrow a higher amount when you buy a house.

The decrease in interest rates for mortgages is because interest rates on financial markets have also fallen sharply. Lenders mainly look at these interest rates to determine which mortgage rates they apply.

Van Bruggen Adviesgroep expects that interest rates will fall less rapidly or not at all in the near future. This is because there has already been a rapid decline. A slight increase cannot even be ruled out.

