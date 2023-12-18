Mortgage interest rates have fallen for the seventh week in a row, sometimes even below 4 percent | Economy

#Mortgage #interest #rates #fallen #seventh #week #row #percent #Economy

Dec 18, 2023 at 3:51 PM Update: 19 minutes ago

Mortgage interest rates continue to fall. Some lenders now even offer interest rates below 4 percent, Van Bruggen Adviesgroep reported on Monday.

Mortgage rates fell last week for the seventh week in a row. The rate for those who want to fix the interest rate for ten years, with the National Mortgage Guarantee, is now an average of 4.14 percent. That was still around 4.5 percent at the beginning of November.

Even if you want to fix the interest rate for five, twenty or thirty years, you will be about 0.3 or 0.4 percentage points cheaper than seven weeks ago. The lower mortgage interest rates mean that you can borrow a higher amount when you buy a house.

The decrease in interest rates for mortgages is because interest rates on financial markets have also fallen sharply. Lenders mainly look at these interest rates to determine which mortgage rates they apply.

Van Bruggen Adviesgroep expects that interest rates will fall less rapidly or not at all in the near future. This is because there has already been a rapid decline. A slight increase cannot even be ruled out.

Get notified of new stories Stay informed with notifications

Image: ANP

Read more about:

Housing marketEconomy

Also Read:  "Not an anti-begging order": 35 euros fine for people standing still in the streets of Angoulême

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Immigrate to the UK｜A family of five immigrated to the UK with a net worth of only $250,000. The Hong Kong mother looked for a job as soon as she saw the arrival: Make a fortune for the next generation – Qing Bao – Family – Hot Topics
Immigrate to the UK｜A family of five immigrated to the UK with a net worth of only $250,000. The Hong Kong mother looked for a job as soon as she saw the arrival: Make a fortune for the next generation – Qing Bao – Family – Hot Topics
Posted on
US Secretary of Defense travels to Israel today –
US Secretary of Defense travels to Israel today –
Posted on
Gaza War Widens, Israel Immediately Bombards Lebanon
Gaza War Widens, Israel Immediately Bombards Lebanon
Posted on
GDDKiA will build and renovate these roads in Silesia in 2024. Multi-million investments with tunnels and bridges are impressive
GDDKiA will build and renovate these roads in Silesia in 2024. Multi-million investments with tunnels and bridges are impressive
Posted on
Tags
akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company Crime culture economy emphasis Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Rains Release Russia site d soccer sport thousand Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News