Mortgages, great news for 2024: request the double bonus now | You only need a few requirements

Those who have to face the expense of the mortgage can now rejoice for the Bonus 2024. However, you must have some requirements to apply

Unfortunately, prices are increasing on everything and Italians are reluctantly forced to make sacrifices in order to make it to the end of the month with dignity. There are those who don’t fill their shopping cart completely, those who try a few trips and more.

The situation shows no signs of improvement, but the State decided to lend a hand. Bonuses for nursery, rent, psychologist… and mortgage have been introduced. Yes, you understood correctly!

Precisely this was the task Consap. Guarantee Fund. He proposed this initiative, that is, to give financial support to those who take an important step: buy a property.

This time it is those who have to deal with the mortgage who can breathe a sigh of relief. Fortunately, young people, families and those with a low income can obtain benefits, which is why it is absolutely necessary to do some documentation to weigh less on your financial budget.

Everything you need to know about Bonus 2024

In this case the matter concerns those who want to buy a house for residential purposes. It was proposed Double Bonusthat is, one for young people and the other for families. Everyone can have these benefits, although it is always advisable to ask for quotes from various banks to understand not only which mortgage is the most convenient, but also the bonus to ask for.

You can apply by consulting your bank which will provide a fundamental clarification: this relief should not be confused with that of last year due to different parameters. But what would be the advantage if you manage to have these bonuses? The answer is immediate.

The requirements required to apply

In short, the coverage for the first home is around 80% of the principal amount. A well-known thing, but for young people and large families (with three children under the age of 21) with an income that does not go beyond 40,000 euros the share rises to 90%.

However, if you have five dependent children with an income that does not exceed 50,000 euros, the guarantee will tend to increase. This means that there will be discounts for those who make this purchase. There is, therefore, a margin of hope. for those who dare to make a purchase so important throughout one’s life.

