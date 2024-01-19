Mortgages, rates (finally) falling: how much the installment can go down and who gains from it

#Mortgages #rates #finally #falling #installment #gains

Mortgages, 8 cents drop on the average rate in December

Eight cents of average reduction certainly does not constitute a turning point. But they are a sign that the winds in the mortgage market may be changing. The eight cents are those that divide the 4.5% recorded in November 2023 by the Abi as the average of the cost of new loans granted to families and aimed at purchasing a home with the 4.42% recorded in December. The figure is all due to the sudden drop in the Eurirs, the parameter linked to long-term cost of money forecasts and which serves as the basis for fixed rate mortgages. Between October and November the parameter dropped by almost one point and consequently mortgages also benefited. Variable mortgages, however, remained virtually unchanged.

19 gen 2024

