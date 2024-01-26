Moscow denounces French “militarist frenzy” after announcements of arms deliveries to kyiv

#Moscow #denounces #French #militarist #frenzy #announcements #arms #deliveries #kyiv

The UN is concerned about a slowdown in humanitarian aid to Ukraine

The humanitarian situation in Ukraine remains a subject ” very serious “ and international aid risks being reduced, warned the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), Filippo Grandi, in an interview with the German news agency DPA, reproduced by German media.

According to him, Ukrainian society was very strong and united after the Russian attack, but after two years of hostilities, “the tension is palpable”. “These divides are becoming visible, and, of course, there is a risk that they will widen as international support in all its forms diminishes”says M. Grandi.

He added that in 2022 and 2023 the work of UNHCR and other agencies was well funded, but this year, in 2024, the focus is also on other crises, such as the war in Gaza. Above all, the three main donors – Germany, the United States and the European Union – have not yet determined the amount of their aid for Ukraine.

The appeal for donations to help the Ukrainian population living in the country amounts to $3.1 billion in 2024, up from $3.9 billion the previous year – 67% of which has been funded. To these 3.1 billion dollars is added 1.1 billion in aid to be collected for Ukrainian refugees and their host communities – in order to help 2.3 million people. Some 6.3 million people have fled Ukraine and are refugees mainly in Europe. This year, in the country, according to the UN, 14.6 million people will need humanitarian aid, or 40% of the population, including 8.5 million to be reached as a priority.