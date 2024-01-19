Moscow protests over alleged French mercenaries

#Moscow #protests #alleged #French #mercenaries

Ambassador Pierre Lévy was invited to the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the case of the French militants who were attacked by the Russian army in Kharkiv.

“In connection with the Russian armed forces’ destruction of a temporary deployment point of foreign fighters in Kharkiv, we summoned the French ambassador to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs,” said Russian foreign affairs spokeswoman Marija Zaharova.

The Russian Ministry of Defense announced on Wednesday that on January 16, a strike by the Russian army in Kharkiv destroyed a building in which foreign, mainly French, mercenaries were stationed. According to the information, more than 60 “mercenaries” lost their lives, and more than twenty more had to be transported to the hospital.

The French Foreign Ministry denied on Thursday that there are French mercenaries on the territory of Ukraine. “In full compliance with international law, France is helping Ukraine with military equipment and training soldiers in its fight to defend its sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity. France does not have mercenaries either in Ukraine or elsewhere, unlike some other countries,” the statement of the Paris ministry quoted i24news.tv/ fr French news portal.

On Thursday, the Moscow military ministry announced two more attacks on foreign “mercenaries” temporary sites.