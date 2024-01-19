Moscow protests over alleged French mercenaries

#Moscow #protests #alleged #French #mercenaries

Ambassador Pierre Lévy was invited to the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the case of the French militants who were attacked by the Russian army in Kharkiv.

“In connection with the Russian armed forces’ destruction of a temporary deployment point of foreign fighters in Kharkiv, we summoned the French ambassador to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs,” said Russian foreign affairs spokeswoman Marija Zaharova.

The Russian Ministry of Defense announced on Wednesday that on January 16, a strike by the Russian army in Kharkiv destroyed a building in which foreign, mainly French, mercenaries were stationed. According to the information, more than 60 “mercenaries” lost their lives, and more than twenty more had to be transported to the hospital.

The French Foreign Ministry denied on Thursday that there are French mercenaries on the territory of Ukraine. “In full compliance with international law, France is helping Ukraine with military equipment and training soldiers in its fight to defend its sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity. France does not have mercenaries either in Ukraine or elsewhere, unlike some other countries,” the statement of the Paris ministry quoted i24news.tv/ fr French news portal.

On Thursday, the Moscow military ministry announced two more attacks on foreign “mercenaries” temporary sites.

Also Read:  István Tiborcz bought a 122,000 square meter office in Belgrade from Dániel Jellinek

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

The cheating representative is absent from the university’s disciplinary council despite being notified of her attendance
The cheating representative is absent from the university’s disciplinary council despite being notified of her attendance
Posted on
How much is a liter of oil now sold in stores. Romania has the lowest price for sunflower oil in the last two years
How much is a liter of oil now sold in stores. Romania has the lowest price for sunflower oil in the last two years
Posted on
Alex Frei comments on the friendly defeat against FCZ-U21
Alex Frei comments on the friendly defeat against FCZ-U21
Posted on
Dengue: after Papeete and Mahina, cases reported in Faa’a and Punaauia
Dengue: after Papeete and Mahina, cases reported in Faa’a and Punaauia
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News