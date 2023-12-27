Moscow resorted to insidious means to overthrow the leadership in Kyiv

#Moscow #resorted #insidious #means #overthrow #leadership #Kyiv

The plight of Ukrainian prisoners of war is taking its toll on their families, many claim that their loved ones are being used as puppets by Moscow in its political game. Russia is increasingly allowing imprisoned Ukrainian soldiers to call their relatives, who say that, according to their captors, the government in Kiev is not willing to take them over. With this, the Russians are using psychological pressure to reduce the confidence of the Ukrainian people in the leadership of Volodymyr Zelensky, suggesting that the captured soldiers, whom the Russians are treating well, are not important to Kiev, according to the Politico article.

The Ukrainian leadership, on the other hand, claims that Moscow is not willing to exchange prisoners.

In the first year of the war, exchanges between the two sides were common, 48 such exchanges were carried out, with which 2,598 persons returned from Russian captivity. But in August, major exchanges stopped, and Zelensky cited specific reasons for the slowdown. Claiming that Russia’s change in attitude is believed to be part of a wider strategy to capitalize on growing discontent with the Ukrainian government, fueled by a disappointing counter-offensive and delays in vital aid.

Many prisoners of war were taken by the Russians during the siege of Mariupol, and thousands are still being held, especially those fighting in the Azovstal Iron and Steel Works. Families occasionally catch glimpses of their loved ones on Russian court videos, malnourished and accused of war crimes. Currently, Russia is holding more than 3,000 Ukrainian soldiers and about 28,000 civilians, although the actual number may be higher. Despite Ukraine’s adherence to international rules for the treatment of prisoners of war, Russia has been accused of ill-treatment. Allegedly, their prisoners are tortured, kept in poor conditions and forced to consume propaganda.

Due to the obstruction of efforts for large-scale exchanges, so families can only rely on rare exchanges between battlefield commanders. Ukrainian authorities hope to take advantage of the growing number of Russian prisoners of war in their captivity to restart exchanges and bring their soldiers home.

The International Committee of the Red Cross is working to allow prisoners of war on both sides to visit more freely, but they are only allowed very limited access to Russian facilities.

Cover photo: Prisoners line up for lunch outside a Russian POW camp on August 3, 2023 in the Lviv region of Ukraine. Hundreds of captured Russians, including conscripts, mercenaries, Wagner militiamen and Storm-Z brigades, are being held in about 50 locations across Ukraine. Storm-Z is a series of punitive military units created by Russia since April 2023. Photo credit: Paula Bronstein/Getty Images