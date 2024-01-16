Moscow swept away the Ukrainian peace plan, the Germans are preparing for war with the Russians – our Ukrainian war news on Tuesday

#Moscow #swept #Ukrainian #peace #plan #Germans #preparing #war #Russians #Ukrainian #war #news #Tuesday

Matvij Bidnyi, Acting Minister of Youth and Sports of Ukraine, gave an interview to KyivPost. The 2024 Olympics in Paris were also discussed, in connection with which he said that the decision of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in December caused a lot of opposition among Ukrainian athletes. At that time, the organization decided that Russian and Belarusian athletes could compete in the event, but not under the flag of their own country.

Bidnyi said that they wrote an open letter to Thomas Bach, the president of the IOC, so that the athletes of the two countries could not start the tournament even in neutral status. According to the minister, this would be the real guarantee that those athletes who support Moscow’s war against Ukraine really cannot be there at the event. According to the Ukrainian official, it is even possible that Ukrainian athletes will not be there in Paris if Russian and Belarusian competitors can participate in the Olympics.